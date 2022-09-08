J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Sustainable Thematic ETF Suite with Launch of CIRC, UPWD & BLLD

JPMAM's thematic active ETFs will seek to provide clients access to alpha opportunities through a range of sustainable themes.

Funds include JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC), JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (UPWD) & JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD)

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) today announced the launch of JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC), JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (UPWD), and JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) (collectively "the funds") adding to JPMAM's suite of active sustainable thematic ETFs. CIRC, UPWD and BLLD will focus on investable themes that strive to align with major trends shaping the future, allowing our clients to access alpha opportunities by investing in companies that are facilitating or developing solutions across a range of themes.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

CIRC, UPWD, and BLLD complement the firm's existing active sustainable ETF offerings, including JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (TEMP), which launched in December 2021.

"We are seeing strong demand from clients for active sustainable investing solutions that give them access to specific companies and sectors that are driving major global trends," said George Gatch, Chief Executive Officer at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "J.P. Morgan's leadership and skill in active investing, combined with the benefits of the ETF structure, creates more opportunity for our clients to target specific exposures in their sustainable investing allocations."

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) invests in companies that JPMAM believes will benefit from growing demand for solutions that help preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste. This includes companies that facilitate the sustainable use of materials, production and design technologies, sustainable agriculture and food, such as precision agriculture technology or sustainable food options, sustainable water systems, and recycling and reuse. CIRC will be managed by Sandeep Bhargava, Aijaz Hussain and Polina Diyachkina.

JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (UPWD) invests in companies that JPMAM believes are well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for goods and services that facilitate economic empowerment of people across all levels of society and help people and communities survive and thrive. This includes companies that are facilitating building and delivering essential amenities, affordable housing and infrastructure, health and wellbeing, education and training talent, attainable financing, and access to the digital ecosystem. UPWD will be managed by Raj Tanna, Jennifer Rabowsky and Bilquis Ahmed.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) invests in companies that JPMAM believes are developing solutions to provide sustainable infrastructure to facilitate a sustainable and inclusive economy. This includes companies that facilitate electricity, renewables, transport, water, digital, sustainable logistics, medical, social housing and education infrastructure. Infrastructure includes not only physical structures such as roads, bridges, or buildings but also companies providing key social services such as medical operators, digital connectivity providers, enabling technologies, logistics and operational processes. BLLD will be managed by Sara Bellenda, Victor Li and Fred Barasi.

"Much of the rise in demand for sustainable ETFs have been met by passive strategies, which often don't provide the nuance necessary in this complex and fast-moving space of the market," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "For sophisticated investors seeking intentionality when it comes to sustainable investing, we are excited to provide sustainable strategies that leverage active managers and tailored stock selection, backed by the breadth of research from our global fundamental equities team, sustainable investing team, and quantitative solutions team. We believe that these three active sustainable ETFs provide additional solutions to investors who are seeking long-term capital growth consistent with sustainable investment themes."

The funds will leverage JPMorgan's network of global and regional insights from more than 80 research analysts dedicated to support deep company-specific and thematic research across markets and sectors. The funds will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market®.

The addition of CIRC, UPWD, and BLLD brings J.P. Morgan Asset Management's full U.S. suite of ETFs to 48 products with more than $78 billion in assets under management. JPMorgan's Active ETFs were recently named "ETF Suite of the Year" by With Intelligence1 as part of their annual Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.5 trillion (as of June 30, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. ("JPMIM"), the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

Social Advancement ETF Investment Focus Risk. The Social Advancement ETF's investment strategy and the adviser's determinations of what is considered social advancement may result in the Fund investing in securities or industry sectors that underperform the market and other funds that do not have the same considerations. The Fund's focus on securities of issuers that, in the adviser's option, are facilitating social and economic advancement and benefit from growing demand for investments that are furthering social advancement will result in exposure to certain market segments, including essential amenities, housing and infrastructure, healthcare and wellbeing, education and training, financing, and digital technology and may result in the Fund's forgoing opportunities to buy certain securities when it might otherwise be advantageous to do so, or selling securities for social advancement reasons when it might otherwise be disadvantageous for it to do so. In addition, there is a risk that the companies selected for their relation to the sub-themes do not operate as expected when addressing social advancement issues. The Fund will be more susceptible to events or factors affecting such market segments, and the market prices of its portfolio securities may be more volatile than those of funds that are more diversified. The factors that the adviser considers in evaluating social advancement and exposure to a sub-theme may change over time. There may also be differences in interpretations of what it means for a company to "facilitate social and economic advancement." The portfolio decisions that the adviser makes may differ with other investors' or investment managers' views. The Fund is particularly exposed to, and may be negatively impacted by changes in global and regional standards, environmental protection regulatory actions, government regulation of affordable housing and medical facilities, changes in government standards and subsidy levels, changes in taxation and other domestic and international political, regulatory and economic developments. In addition, scientific developments, such as breakthroughs in electrical and water engineering and advancements in technology, including digital technology and changes in governmental policies relating to the Fund's sub-themes, may affect investments which could in turn affect these companies. Such companies also may be significantly affected by technological changes in industries focusing on essential amenities, affordable housing, education and training, medical and wellbeing, and digital infrastructure.

Sustainable Consumption Investment Focus Risk. The Sustainable Consumption ETF's investment strategy and the adviser's determinations of what is considered sustainable consumption may result in the Fund investing in securities or industry sectors that underperform the market and other funds that do not have the same considerations. The Fund's focus on securities of issuers that, in the adviser's opinion, are developing solutions to facilitate sustainable consumption and benefit from growing demand for such investments will result in exposure to certain market segments, including water, agriculture, and may result in the Fund's forgoing opportunities to buy certain securities when it might otherwise be advantageous to do so, or selling securities for sustainability reasons when it might otherwise be disadvantageous for it to do so. In addition, there is a risk that the companies selected for their relation to the sub-themes do not operate as expected when addressing sustainability issues. The Fund will be more susceptible to events or factors affecting such market segments, and the market prices of its portfolio securities may be more volatile than those of funds that are more diversified. The factors that the adviser considers in evaluating sustainable consumption and exposure to a sub-theme may change over time. There may also be differences in interpretations of what it means for a company to help "preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste." The portfolio decisions that the adviser makes may differ with other investors' or investment managers' views. The Fund is particularly exposed to, and may be negatively impacted by changes in global and regional standards, environmental protection regulatory actions, government regulation of natural resources, agriculture and manufacturing, changes in government standards and subsidy levels, changes in taxation and other domestic and international political, regulatory and economic developments. In addition, scientific developments, such as breakthroughs in water, agricultural, or industrial engineering and advancements in technology, including digital technology and changes in governmental policies relating to the Fund's sub-themes, may affect investments which could in turn affect these companies. Such companies also may be significantly affected by technological changes in industries focusing on water systems, agriculture, production materials and design, and recycling and reuse.

Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Focus Risk. The Sustainable Infrastructure ETF's investment strategy and the adviser's determinations of what is considered sustainable infrastructure may result in the Fund investing in securities or industry sectors that underperform the market and other funds that do not have the same considerations. The Fund's focus on securities of issuers that, in the adviser's opinion, are developing solutions to address sustainable infrastructure and benefit from growing demand for such solutions will result in exposure to certain market segments, including certain types of utilities, electricity, renewables, transportation, water, digital, sustainable logistics, and medical and may result in the Fund's forgoing opportunities to buy certain securities when it might otherwise be advantageous to do so, or selling securities for sustainability reasons when it might otherwise be disadvantageous for it to do so. In addition, there is a risk that the companies selected for their relation to the sub-themes do not operate as expected when addressing sustainability issues. The Fund will be more susceptible to events or factors affecting such market segments, and the market prices of its portfolio securities may be more volatile than those of funds that are more diversified. The factors that the adviser considers in evaluating sustainable infrastructure may change over time. There may also be differences in interpretations of what it means for a company to "facilitate a sustainable and inclusive economy." The portfolio decisions that the adviser makes may differ with other investors' or investment managers' views. The Fund is particularly exposed to, and may be negatively impacted by changes in global and regional standards, environmental protection regulatory actions, government regulation of medical facilities, changes in government standards and subsidy levels, changes in taxation and other domestic and international political, regulatory and economic developments. In addition, scientific developments, such as breakthroughs in electrical and water engineering and advancements in technology, including digital technology and changes in governmental policies relating to infrastructure, may affect investments in infrastructure which could in turn affect these companies. Such companies also may be significantly affected by technological changes in industries focusing on energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Related Links: http://www.jpmorganchase.com

1 The 2022 With Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards were judged on 2021 performance and flows.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management