J.L Coquet celebrates 60 years of the Rolling Stones with a set of limited edition Limoges porcelain wall plates

J.L Coquet celebrates 60 years of the Rolling Stones with a set of limited edition Limoges porcelain wall plates

J.L. Coquet has given new meaning to the expression "collectible vinyls"

LIMOGES, France, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones, the brand has launched a unique set of plates inspired by the Hemisphere Vinyl collection, working the sleeves of two of the group's legendary albums – Sticky fingers and Some girls – into the wells of an assortment of two dinner plates and two dessert plates.

J.L Coquet/Porcelaine de Limoges depuis 1824 (PRNewswire)

Dubbed 1962 to mark the year that the band was formed, these sets will be manufactured and sold online at www.jlcoquet.com.

A flash sale will take place on 8 October , a chance to get your hands on one of these unique sets.

A numbered set of black plates featuring the J.L. Coquet logo and the inimitable red tongue — a mark of authenticity. The brand has taken great care over every single detail to create a rare piece, which will please both connoisseurs and those who love the arts, Rock 'n' Roll and decoration.

Sign up now on our website, www.jlcoquet.com to try to get your hands on one of these sets.

Follow us on instagram: @jlcoquet

About J.L. Coquet:

Founded in 1824, 25 km away from Limoges, J.L. Coquet has always been renowned for its pure and delicate porcelain, as well as its excellent traditional know-how.

Its collections are still distinguished by clear white pieces, bright gold tones, contrasting colours and expert engravings almost 200 years later.

Having been awarded Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant français [Company Exemplifying French Living Heritage] status, and protected by an IGP [Protected Geographical Indication], this exceptional company has become synonymous with the French Way of Life and "Made in France" expertise, whose elegant plates adorn the tables of award-winning restaurants.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891783/JL_Coquet_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891784/JLC_Rolling_Stones.jpg

Media Contact: eshop@jlcoquet.com

J.L COQUET CELEBRATES THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ROLLING STONES/J.L Coquet, Limoges porcelain, is launching an exceptional limited-edition box featuring the covers of two of the group's mythical albums: Sticky fingers and Some girls. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.L Coquet