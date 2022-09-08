It's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month & Newport Healthcare is Partnering with To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA) To Save Lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in one recent year. Even more alarmingly, for every one suicide death, there are four hospitalizations for suicide attempts, eight emergency room visits related to suicide, 27 self-reported suicide attempts, and 275 people who seriously considered suicide. Ninety percent of these individuals have an underlying—and potentially treatable—mental health condition. That is why Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, is partnering with To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide, to raise funds that will help save lives.

"We are wholly dedicated to being part of the solution to our nation's mental health crisis and proudly support TWLOHA in their mission to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Healthcare. "The suicide rate for adolescents and young adults in particular has significantly grown, and millions continue to struggle with depression and suicidal ideation in the wake of the collective trauma and loss from the past two and a half years of COVID. We must take action now to share information and resources for people to get the help they need."

This is the sixth year of Newport's partnership with TWLOHA that includes a matching gift donation and, this year, a Newport employee and alumni Team Fundraising effort, participation in a TWLOHA roundtable event on September 14th, and suicide prevention awareness marketing efforts to both organizations' audiences. Funds raised for TWLOHA go toward counseling and group therapy sessions, as well as support and guidance to treatment resources for individuals struggling. The latter has become increasingly vital in light of a recent survey conducted by Wakefield Research for Newport Healthcare that found that 69% of parents lack confidence in their knowledge of what to do if their teen is struggling with a mental health issue.

The theme for this year's TWLOHA Suicide Prevention Awareness Month campaign is "You Are Not A Burden" which centers around the idea that this false belief of being a burden on others that often drives those who experience suicidal thoughts to action can be disrupted.

"We want to remind people that your truth, your fears, your pain, and your doubts do not make you a burden—they make you human," said Lindsay Kolsch, Co-Executive Director of TWLOHA. "We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Newport Healthcare and their commitment to empowering lives and restoring families."

You can support the TWLOHA You Are Not A Burden campaign by visiting their website: TWLOHA.com.

Newport Healthcare offers a library of free mental health resources, supports the communities in which they operate, and is the leading provider of mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families across the nation. For more information, visit NewportHealthcare.com

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and the Center for Research and Innovation, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About TWLOHA

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery and have answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.8 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 10 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 3,500 searches made by people seeking mental health resources.

