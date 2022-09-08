ICD Ranks on Multiple Best Workplaces Lists

Recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, recently earned its place on multiple lists of best-in-class companies ranked by Fortune and Great Place to Work. ICD ranks 18 on "Best Small Workplaces 2022"; 38 on "Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2022"; and 55 on "Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022."

"The basis of our rankings comes from the purest source – our employees," says ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "Our employees are the heart of our culture, where servicing our clients, our communities and each other is central to everything we do."

To determine the Best Workplaces lists, Great Place to Work teamed up with Fortune to further analyze the responses of over 30,000 employees surveyed earlier this year to certify companies as a great place to work. ICD earned its certification in May with 96% of its employees saying ICD is a great place to work, which compares to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or the roles they perform.

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. We also provide extraordinary, expert service through our Global Trade Desk. For more information about ICD, contact info@icdportal.com or visit icdportal.com.

