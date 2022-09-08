dss+ Appoints Betül Susamis Unaran to Board of Directors

GENEVA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+ today appointed a new member to its Board of Directors as the company continues to grow its global expertise in protecting people, transforming operations and creating a sustainable future.

Betül Susamis Unaran assumes her new role on the dss+ Board of Directors effective today.

A digital transformationalist, Ms. Unaran brings decades of experience improving business performance and leading digital strategy and implementation in the Pharmaceutical industry for brands such as Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Novartis and DocMorris. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy and Digital Officer and an Executive Board Member of Zur Rose Group, the largest eCommerce Healthcare player in Europe. She is also Member of the Board of Directors of Ypsomed in Switzerland and Brain+ in Denmark, as well as Advisory Board Member of Lumanity/Arsenal Capital in the United States. She has been recognised as one of the Top 10 Future Shapers by Handelszeitung in Switzerland, and also Global Top CDO 100 of 2022 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HotTopics.ht.

Her passion for data and leading innovative, first-of-its-kind digital initiatives to transform lives and reach the best business outcomes will ensure our continued strategic growth and success in its digital transformation practice and in the healthcare industry.

"I'm delighted to announce the addition of Betül Susamis Unaran to the dss+ Board of Directors," said Guy Semmens, Chairman of the Board of Directors of dss+ and founding partner of Gyrus Capital. "She has made a tremendous impact on each of the organisations she has contributed to, and her perspective and experience will be invaluable in helping guide the strategic direction of dss+."

"Our core purpose at dss+ is to help our clients develop solutions that save lives and create a sustainable future," said Davide Vassallo, Chief Executive Officer of dss+. "Ms. Unaran's expertise will ensure we continue to be forward-thinking and innovative as we provide counsel to clients on how digitalisation and the use of data can help solve the complex challenges they're facing in the areas of safety, operations and sustainability."

About dss+

dss+ is a leading provider of operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables organisations to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, achieve sustainability and ESG goals and operate more responsibly.

By leveraging its DuPont heritage, deep industry and management expertise and diverse team, dss+ consultants are on the ground and in the boardroom helping clients work safer, smarter and with purpose. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/3KPCMsx

