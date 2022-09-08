Change to Essity™s Executive Management Team

Don Lewis, President Professional Hygiene and member of Essity's Executive Management Team has decided to leave Essity.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Lewis joined the company in 2002 and has held various leadership positions in Essity's professional and consumer businesses in North America and Latin America and most recently with Professional Hygiene in North America, Europe and MEIA. In 2011 he became a member of the Executive Management Team. He will step down from his position as President of Professional Hygiene by the end of 2022.

His successor will be announced in due course.

"Don has grown Essity's professional hygiene business and the Tork brand to become global leaders. Throughout his career at Essity he has been a valued contributor to Essity's strategy and has led some of our major acquisitions. He has been on the forefront of digital innovation and the development of an omnichannel approach for professional hygiene that positions Essity strongly today and in the future. I would like to thank Don for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors", says Magnus Groth, Essity President and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

