The Chamberlain Group To Give Away 100 LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms to K-8 Schools Through Safer Schools Initiative

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group, a leader in smart access solutions, launches "Safer Schools" initiative and is giving away 100 of its award-winning LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom systems to K-8 schools across America. LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms bring secure and reliable access to any school entrance by allowing school administrators or employees to see and speak to visitors prior to granting them access. Schools interested in receiving a free Smart Video Intercom can complete an online application form located on Chamberlain Group's Safer Schools website.

"Chamberlain Group's Safer Schools initiative came to life after the Uvalde school shooting. Our employees stood up and asked what Chamberlain Group could do to make schools and communities safer," said Jennifer Lytle, Chamberlain Group Safer Schools Initiative Lead and VP & GM, Commercial Services Emerging Business. "We wanted to find a way to help make schools a safer place for our children and teachers. The 100 free Smart Video Intercoms are a start, we look forward to helping in other ways through our Safer Schools initiative."

When Chamberlain Group launched its Smart Video Intercoms in 2020 the main use case was enhancing access security for residents within multifamily properties. "After seeing firsthand how successfully our products performed in that context, we realized that they could also be a powerful solution for schools," added Lytle.

LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms powered by myQ® software, allow you to see, speak to, and grant access to visitors from any phone or web browser. Administrators can also create individualized access schedules for staff and guests, view archived video footage from every access event, and remotely lock or unlock additional building access points. The Intercom is easily retrofitted into an existing setup, requiring only a power source, an internet connection, and an electronic or lock door strike system.

K-8 schools eligible to receive a free LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom can indicate interest by submitting their information via Chamberlain Group's Safer Schools website. Schools will be selected in the order of qualified applications received, until all 100 free Smart Video Intercoms have been given away. Schools selected to receive a free LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom System will also receive a free myQ Community video subscription plan for the life of the Intercom.

To further support schools in their effort to keep students and educators safe, Chamberlain Group is also partnering with PASS (Partner Alliance for Safer Schools). "The Partner Alliance for Safer Schools is pleased to welcome the LiftMaster brand as an official PASS Partner," said PASS Advisory Council Chair Chuck Wilson. "We thank the company for its commitment to improving school safety and security and look forward to working together to protect our schools and communities."

PASS offers the most comprehensive information available on best practices for securing school facilities. According to PASS Guidelines, a video intercom is a Tier 1 requirement, making the LiftMaster Video Intercom a valuable safety measure for a school looking to enhance security around their entrances.

For more information on Chamberlain Group's Safer Schools Initiative and how to enter for a chance to receive a free LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom visit https://www.myq.com/saferschools or email SaferSchools@liftmaster.com.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group is a leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Further information is available at www.chamberlaingroup.com. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster, a Chamberlain Group brand, is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, and a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms, and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

