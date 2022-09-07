Science & Medicine Group Expands as Commercial Data Insights Leader with Amplion Acquisition

ARLINGTON, Va, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and Medicine Group Inc. (SMG), a data intelligence company providing actionable insights about hard-to-reach audiences in life sciences and healthcare, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Amplion Inc., an innovator in AI-powered data intelligence for life science marketing and sales teams seeking to identify business opportunities and accelerate sales growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Science and Medicine Group) (PRNewswire)

The integration of the Amplion knowledgebase and next-generation data architecture will immediately expand SMG's capabilities to deliver more comprehensive, actionable insights to commercial organizations at life science equipment and reagent manufacturers as well as pharmaceutical services providers.

"With the Amplion acquisition, Science and Medicine Group is taking decisive action to build the premier data intelligence company serving commercial operations in the life science and healthcare industries. This is the fourth strategic acquisition we have made, and we continue to look for opportunities that expand our unique positioning in the market and accelerate our growth," said Sam Osman, CEO, Science and Medicine Group.

Amplion's machine learning-based capabilities enable commercial teams to precisely target the right accounts and most appropriate, and often hard-to-reach, decision makers in pharma, biotech and academia. The Amplion platform and intuitive browser-based user interface provides new levels of hyper-personalized targeting, prospecting, scalability, speed and automation to improve sales and marketing far beyond conventional methods and existing manually searched contact databases. The Amplion knowledgebase analyzes more than 35 million data sources in real-time to generate detailed insights using AI and machine learning on 8 million+ individual contacts across approximately 21,000 organizations globally.

Among the users of the Amplion platform is NanoCellect, a San Diego-based provider of microfluidic flow cytometry technologies who was seeking a better way to find and qualify leads. "We can describe the type of group that we would like to target, but actually finding the right name and contact that is relevant for somebody that would be interested in our product and to initiate that conversation is very challenging," said Paul DiGregorio, NanoCellect's VP Commercial. ( listen to full interview in this video )

"We're now setting records in terms of our monthly lead generation activities. We have clearly been able to demonstrate that the investment in the Amplion tool for our inside sales organization has been a positive, successful investment for us and will be part of our long-term strategy," he added.

"Science and Medicine Group's customers now have access to a purpose-built, machine learning platform for life science commercial teams, while Amplion's customers are assured of continued support and long-term investment from a well-established company to further enhance the platform's capabilities," said Ed Burnham, who is the Head of Market Research & Analytics and is leading the Amplion business at SMG. "This is another step forward in our growth strategy of integrating existing and new data sources to create new intelligence-enabled products and services and building bridges between all of SMG's brands to unlock significant value for our customers."

To read more about Amplion's capabilities to support sales, marketing and business development in the commercial life sciences industry, go to www.amplion.com .

About Science and Medicine Group

Science and Medicine Group is on a mission as a premier data intelligence company to deliver actionable insights about hard-to-reach audiences in science and medicine. The company is actively expanding its portfolio of data intelligence solutions, building on the longstanding success of its well-known market research brands, such as Bioinformatics and Kalorama, its media sites, such as auntminnie.com and LabPulse, and the Science Advisory Board, a network of scientists immersed in biological research, drug discovery and biopharmaceutical production. The company's breadth of data-driven offerings and value creation across its world-class brands is powering customer product growth and commercialization efforts to create competitive advantages for its customers. The company is based in Arlington, VA. For more information, visit www.scienceandmedicinegroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Science and Medicine Group Inc