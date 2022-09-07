Resecurity Broadens Alliance with Cloud Seguro in Colombia

California-based cybersecurity company expands its alliance with Cloud Seguro to provide Colombian enterprises with unparalleled levels of cyber risk management

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence company, announced its deepened partnership with Cloud Seguro to expand Resecurity's AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and services to Colombia. Based in Bogotá, Cloud Seguro is a leading Colombian Information Security, Ethical Hacking and Cloud Security company.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

As Colombia's digital economy expands, cyber threats are increasingly prominent; the first half of 2020 saw a 59% increase in reports of computer crimes compared to the same period of the previous year. In 2019, Colombia was among the countries in Latin America most targeted by cyber criminals. Cybersecurity has become a frequent topic of policy concern for Colombia. The government proposed a Consolidated Guiding Vision in document CONPES 3701, which seeks to generate national cybersecurity policy guidelines. The aim is to develop a national strategy that counteracts the increase in computer threats to Colombia's digitization process. [1] To accelerate the implementation of AI-powered cybersecurity and threat intelligence in Colombia, Resecurity has further partnered with Cloud Seguro to provide Colombian customers best-in-breed risk management.

"The relationship between Colombia and the United States has continuously strengthened over the last 300 years to a full partnership that links the governments of both nations around several key issues, including, most recently, terrorism and cybercrime; our deepened partnership with our existing reseller in Colombia, Cloud Seguro, is a natural expansion as Colombia invests in cybersecurity to secure private and public organizations, leveraging AI" said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Resecurity is excited to build a deep relationship with Cloud Seguro to drive cybersecurity market development in Colombia, including participating together in co-organized events and cybersecurity contests."



The synergy between Cloud Seguro and Resecurity will accelerate proactive managed threat detection, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) services for Colombian market. The offering will enable local business leaders to mitigate possible cybesecurity risks and minimize damage from the consequences of data breaches and ransomware activity targeting companies in critical sectors of economy in Latin America.

Resecurity's innovative cybersecurity solutions allow organizations to automate the identification, assessment, and triage of incoming cyber threats while staying ahead of cybercriminals using advanced tactics to attack organizations at scale. The AI-driven platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence, and high-quality threat intelligence.

"Risk must be identified in each of the processes of companies, not only in technology management; each process has a risk and needs special management in information security. Our alliance with Resecurity allows us to use their bleeding-edge tools and highly innovative team to augment our own team on the ground in Colombia to provide our Colombian customers with unparalleled services, across on-premise, private cloud and public cloud." said German Realpe, CEO and co-founder of Cloud Seguro.

Click here to learn more about Resecurity's cybersecurity solutions.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company providing managed threat detection and response. The company delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, Infragard, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (AmChamMexico). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Cloud Seguro

Founded in 2011, Cloud Seguro's information security consulting is based on managing risk, which is different for each company. Identifying the risks is the best way to understand how to create an information security management system. When the risk of a company's processes and assets is understood, security controls can be implemented, including encryption, technological tools, digital signatures, electronic signatures, VPNs, software, and others. Cloud Seguro has created a simple methodology that is based on processes, procedures and technical controls. With this methodology, it is easy to certify a process over time under the framework of the ISO 27001 standard. Cloud Seguro's clients are from myriad verticals, including health, services, and Fintech. To learn more about Cloud Seguro, visit http://www.cloudseguro.co/.

[1] Accessed on 8/24/2022: https://www.trade.gov/market-intelligence/colombia-cybersecurity-outlook

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity