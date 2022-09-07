QA Wolf Launches with over 20 Million Dollars to Bring Zero-Effort Automated QA to Developers at Scale

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Wolf, the platform for zero-effort automated QA, has raised $20.1 million led by Inspired Capital, alongside Notation Capital, CoFound, and top technology founders and operators including Sahil Lavingia, Peter Thiel, Naval Ravikant, and Austen Allred. QA Wolf is transforming the $40B software testing market with its unique combination of technology, automation, and in-house expertise.

QA Wolf has seen rapid platform growth by achieving 80% end-to-end test coverage in under four months for clients

QA Wolf was founded in 2019 by Jon Perl, Laura Cressman, and Scott Wilson to help development teams ship confidently. As software developers working in high-stakes industries like healthtech, the company's founders know firsthand how critical robust end-to-end testing is for all software businesses. QA Wolf has pioneered the category of "test coverage as a service," combining its technology with in-house QA experts to get customers to 80% test coverage in under 4 months.

"With engineering talent more scarce and expensive than ever before, development teams usually don't have the time or expertise to write and maintain end-to-end tests in-house," says Jon Perl, Co-Founder and CEO of QA Wolf. "Traditional QA companies are like TurboTax: they make tools to make the job easier. We consider QA Wolf to be more like an accountant. We deliver a bespoke solution that doesn't just assist but completes the job for our customers, guaranteeing high test coverage with as little effort as possible from their team's engineering resources."

QA Wolf's offering has struck a chord with customers, with revenue increasing over fivefold in the past nine months. On average, customers ranging from Y Combinator startups to multi-billion dollar enterprise companies run over 250 automated tests every day, which equates to over 20 hours of manual testing per customer daily. "We don't have to maintain test suites anymore, and our team is much happier now that we do not have to do this," says Andre Valentin, VP of Engineering at Worksome.

"Software has seeped into every aspect of our lives – it is eating the world, as some would say – and therefore products must work. In healthcare or fintech, for example, shipping a bug might mean a loan not getting funded to an account or a prescription not being fulfilled. The stakes have never been higher," says Chris Brown, Principal at Inspired Capital. "Building out end-to-end testing coverage has historically been quite resource-intensive. As a result, it is sometimes deprioritized. QA Wolf is automating the repetitive yet essential work of software testing. The demand they've seen to date is a testament to how well Jon, Laura, and Scott understand their customer as well as the quality of the initial product they have built."

With this funding, QA Wolf will continue to scale its team, with a focus on go-to-market talent, while also expanding its product experience.

"We started QA Wolf to give people time back to do more of what they love," adds Laura Cressman, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success. "We're just scratching the surface of how we can take QA off our customers' plates, and we're excited to be building the best QA solution in the world."

About QA Wolf

QA Wolf provides zero-effort automated QA at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. QA Wolf's gets its customers to 80% end-to-end test coverage in under 4 months— and keeps them there—with its unique combination of technology and in-house QA experts. By guaranteeing high test coverage, QA Wolf helps teams release faster and catch bugs before their customers do. Founded in 2019, QA Wolf has raised over $20 million to date. To learn more, visit https://qawolf.com.

View original content:

SOURCE QA Wolf