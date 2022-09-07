OrionVM and Blaize Launch New AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Offering

New partnership brings edge computing and AI to the cloud, reducing IT complexity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrionVM® , Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider and cloud computing pioneer, announced today the addition of technology partner Blaize® , the artificial intelligence (AI) computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, to create a new AI as a service (AIaaS) offering. This first-of-its-kind partnership will empower organizations across multiple industries to launch their AI solutions more quickly and efficiently, including machine learning across vast data sets. Under the agreement, both companies' global sales teams will sell Blaize's AI applications, enabled and powered by OrionVM's optimized cloud platform.

New AIaaS partnership brings edge computing and AI to the cloud, reducing IT complexity and cost of machine learning

The Blaize AIaaS solutions can be utilized in three possible scenarios:

Blaize's unique Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) chips for edge AI and sensor fusion applications cards can now be virtualized on the OrionVM cloud platform. Dedicated AI environments for clients can be easily created with virtualized GSPs. For example, they can be integrated into video surveillance technology on the edge providing sophisticated and constantly-updated analysis of events. Blaize AI Studio is now available on the OrionVM cloud platform, allowing for the development of AI applications that can quickly be set up to perform workloads without needing to purchase and configure complex hardware environments. The latest version ofis now available on the OrionVM cloud platform, allowing for the development of AI applications that can quickly be set up to perform workloads without needing to purchase and configure complex hardware environments.

"Before the availability of next-gen cloud solutions like ours, AI was cost-prohibitive owing to steep infrastructure spend and a shortage of qualified programmers. Now, companies do not need to build their clouds, or rely on inflexible and expensive public clouds to build, test, and utilize their artificial intelligence systems. They can now take advantage of data insights through AIaaS without expensive up-front investments. This allows them to harness the power of machine learning at significantly lower costs," said Daniel Pfeiffer, COO and VP Partnerships for OrionVM. "We are excited to see offerings like Blaize's AIaaS provide cloud advantages such as enterprise security and the ability to instantly deploy and scale."

Blaize's AI applications are now available on OrionVM's resilient, secure, high-performing infrastructure, enabling customers to run Blaize AI solutions on the industry's most efficient, flexible cloud platform. Customers will be able to deploy combined offerings to solve industry challenges in several verticals, including:

Security and Video Surveillance

Smart Retail

Smart City and Transportation Services

Life Sciences and Healthcare

"We built our AI solutions with a deep understanding of where AI technology began and where it can go. Our innovative approach has helped companies across various industries because we address their need for products purpose-built for the requirements of edge AI," said Dinakar Munagala, Blaize Co-founder and CEO. "Our solutions allow customers flexibility by programming AI solutions to fit their specific requirements. Our advanced code-free AI software also uniquely implements "edge-aware" transfer learning and optimizations for higher accuracy post-model compression. The possibilities are almost limitless."

The AI industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, particularly during the pandemic, and this upward trend is expected to continue. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide spending on AI will increase from $50.1 billion in 2020 to more than $110 billion by 2024. Digital healthcare, manufacturing and retail businesses are likely to expand their use of edge computing by 2028, according to the Linux Foundation's State of the Edge report. These sectors have already demonstrated interest in AI technology's ability to improve response times and save bandwidth, while enabling less constrained data analysis.

As businesses of various industries increasingly need to process large sets of data and harness the power of AI, they will seek out efficient and cost effective ways to bring AI technology into the fold. For more information on the OrionVM and Blaize AI offerings, please visit https://www.orionvm.com/BlaizeAI. For more information on Blaize, please visit https://www.blaize.com .

About OrionVM:

OrionVM has developed a proprietary suite of cloud infrastructure "building blocks" that form a new blueprint for the delivery and monetization of cloud-based technology solutions. The core architecture for these building blocks, categorized as Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS"), has already been used in many industries, with proven traction from leading managed services providers (MSPs), tier 1 telcos and Fortune 500 companies. The OrionVM Cloud Platform supports private, public, hybrid & bare-metal cloud deployments and is built either for internal consumption or resale. OrionVM's purpose-built stack uses InfiniBand and is benchmarked to outperform the incumbent clouds, at a lower price point due to the extreme efficiency and reduced cost of goods sold. Self-service web portals allow clients to quickly launch their own enterprise-grade cloud services with zero capital expenditure. Resale partners have full control – from a complete white-label re-brand, to billing integration and flexible account management. OrionVM's cloud technology also uniquely supports the deployment of highly-customized private cloud solutions as well as the 'cloudification' of existing IT businesses: moving from legacy hardware models to cloud-first "as-a-service" environments. More information can be found at https://orionvm.com. Follow OrionVM on Twitter (@orionvm) and Facebook (https://facebook.com/orionvm) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/orionvm).

About Blaize:

Blaize is a leading provider of a proprietary purpose-built, full-stack hardware architecture and low-code/no-code software platform that enables edge AI processing solutions at the network's edge for computing in multiple large and rapidly-growing markets — automotive, mobility, retail, security, industrial automation, medical devices, and many others. Blaize's novel solution solves the technical problem that edge AI processing requires across those verticals — very low latency and high thermal and power efficiency — which previously relied on retrofitting sub-optimized AI solutions designed more for data centers and the cloud. Blaize has previously raised over $180MM from strategic investors such as DENSO, Daimler, Magna, and Samsung, and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, and others. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in San Jose (CA) and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK) with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com . Follow Blaize on Twitter (@blaizeinc) ( https://twitter.com/blaizeinc ) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/blaize-ai/).

