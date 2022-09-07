Laufenn Launches All-Season X FIT HP Tire for SUVs

All-new Laufenn X FIT HP tire expands touring SUV and CUV offering with all-season product

Engineered to provide dynamic handling characteristics, in addition to a quiet and comfortable driving experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announced today the launch of an all-season SUV tire to its Laufenn brand portfolio. The Laufenn X FIT HP tire, available in 28 sizes supporting popular rim diameter ranges from 16 to 22 inches, offers SUV and CUV drivers seeking a comfortable and quiet ride without sacrificing performance across wet, dry and winter driving conditions.

The Laufenn X FIT HP incorporates innovative tread and compound technologies to provide drivers with a well-rounded, affordable, and thoughtfully constructed product. Utilizing an optimized stiffness distribution and a wide square tread profile, the X FIT HP reduces road noise, complementing the tire's contact patch to deliver better mileage and driving performance. Additional enhancements include the tire's tread pattern, which features four circumferential grooves with complementary lateral and multi-layer patterns. These design elements enable the X FIT HP to excel in water evacuation, maintain stability in wet conditions, and prevent potential surface hazards such as hydroplaning.

"In keeping with our brand ethos of delivering a life-fit product, this latest addition to our Laufenn FIT product line offers SUV and CUV owners an exciting option to enrich their driving experience," said Rob Williams, Senior Vice President, North American Sales, Hankook Tire. "The Laufenn brand fulfills the consumer desire for a product that focuses on quality, yet delivers a tailormade feel for a great value. Our X FIT HP tire is a perfect example of that."

With a Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) rating of 640, the X FIT HP offers exceptional durability and accommodates various popular fitments across the SUV and CUV segments. This latest X FIT HP tire joins the well-established Laufenn product portfolio that includes the S FIT, G FIT, X FIT and I FIT models.

About Laufenn

Laufenn brand aims to serve smart, sensible consumers with a well-rounded range of quality products, which fit a variety of lifestyle needs through timely tire performance upgrades and enhancement. Established in March 2015 in the US, Laufenn was launched in strategic markets including North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions, where it is run as Hankook Tire's second global brand. http://www.laufenn.com/

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

