Health & Wellness Partners, LLC, Announces New Managing Director, Speaker Bureau

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a global medical and scientific communications company, is pleased to announce Kiran Boyce as its Managing Director, Speaker Bureau. Boyce's addition to the organization will be instrumental as she oversees the growth and development of HWP's speaker bureau division.

"We are fortunate to have Kiran join our team," stated Jani Hegarty, President of HWP. "She brings years of experience managing speaker bureau operations and working cross functionally with clients and agency partners."

In her previous role, Boyce gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in speaker bureau planning and operations. Over her 20-plus years in the life science industry, she has successfully translated strategy into operational excellence, implementing creative and productive initiatives that leverage keen business decisions for efficiency, effectiveness, and compliant solutions.

"I am thrilled to join HWP in this leadership role and look forward to elevating operational efficiencies to meet current and future needs of the organization and its clients," said Boyce. "HWP's reputation and teams are well respected and trusted within life sciences, and I am excited to tap into my biotech experience and perspective to enhance our processes to add value for our clients in delivering leading-edge speaker programs to advance patient care."

ABOUT HWP

Founded in 2005, HWP offers the life-science industry excellence in strategic consulting, tactical planning, enduring materials, live events, digital solutions, and outcomes/metrics. HWP is a woman-owned company and is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information about HWP, visit thehwpgroup.com.

