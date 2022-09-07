Drilling at New Afton's East Extension Continues to Deliver High-Grade Mineralization

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to provide detailed drill results for the underground exploration program underway at its New Afton Mine and provides an update on additional exploration activities at its operations.
- The below table provides 2022 assay result highlights for New Afton's upper portion of the East Extension (above 1.75 g/t Au and/or 1.75% Cu and an interval ≥30m). Refer to Table 2 and Table 3 at the end of this news release for full assay results and drill hole collar coordinate
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Estimated
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
EA22-314
299
355
56
32.8
1.37
3.00
EA22-338
378
408
30
15.3
1.94
2.23
EA22-341
132
180
48
29.9
1.92
1.78
EA22-353
116
156
40
33.8
2.01
2.08
EA22-362
134
192
58
28.1
1.31
1.75
EA22-369
90
130
40
31.9
1.61
2.31
EA22-372
136
174
38
20.5
1.56
2.31
EA22-373
310
356
46
26.7
0.96
2.43
EA22-378
115
163
48
33.5
1.87
2.33
EA22-379
131
167
36
22.3
1.08
2.46
EA22-381
104
134
30
18.9
1.84
2.19
EA22-384
243
275
32
24.2
2.32
1.79
EA22-386
153
199
46
21.4
1.83
1.85
includes
163
193
30
14.0
2.32
2.41
EA22-387
131
215
84
45.9
1.84
3.26
includes
135
169
34
18.6
3.18
4.93
EA22-391
132
212
80
40.7
2.11
3.00
EA22-396
152
186
34
14.6
1.01
2.54
- Results to date show continuous mineralization, within an interpreted 1% copper grade shell, averaging 300 x 30 metres in plan and 250 metres down dip with higher gold and copper grades compared with the average grade of the current New Afton Mineral Reserve estimate of 0.67g/t gold and 0.74% copper
- Results will be incorporated in the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate with the potential to add valuable resources at above current Mineral Reserve grades
- Geological interpretations show additional targets for higher-grade mineralization down plunge and vertically below the upper portion of East Extension where drilling is ongoing (refer to Figure 1) and both targets have the potential to host additional mineralization similar to the upper portion of the East Extension
- Given the lateral proximity to the C-Zone, the East Extension appears to have the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves at a low development cost into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term
"I am very encouraged by the results to date on New Afton's underground exploration program," stated Renaud Adams, President & CEO. "New Afton's underground exploration program is focused on increasing higher-grade Mineral Resources to enhance the near-term mine plan and extend the mine life. We are focused primarily on three key initiatives. The first involves defining the higher-grade zone within the upper portion of the East Extension. The second is to explore the potential down plunge extension of the higher-grade zone, and the third initiative is to test for additional mineralization beneath the higher-grade zone. The upper portion of the East Extension continues to return gold and copper assay results well above the current Mineral Reserve grades, while the lower portion down plunge and the D-Zone remain open. Given the lateral proximity to the C-Zone, the East Extension appears to have the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves at a low development cost into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term."
New Afton Mine long section with target locations
Underground East Extension
The Company launched a phase-two drilling program for the upper zone of the East Extension in October 2021 as a follow-up to the drill holes completed in 2020 targeting the high-grade gold-copper intercepts discovered in 2019 (refer to the Company's February 12, 2020 press release for further information). The phase-two drilling program has been designed to define the extension and continuity of the mineralization to support a Mineral Resource estimate and evaluate the potential addition to the current life of mine plan. The Company advanced a 55 metre exploration drift to allow three diamond drills to intercept mineralization at appropriate angles to properly infill the interpreted target area (refer to Figures 2 and 3). The drilling program totaled 38,084 metres in 115 drill holes planned on 20 metre centers, the results of which will be incorporated in the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate with the potential to add valuable resources at above current Mineral Reserve grades.
Results to date show continuous mineralization, within an interpreted 1% copper grade shell, averaging 300 x 30 metres in plan and 250 metres down dip with higher gold and copper grades compared with the average grade of the current New Afton Mineral Reserve estimate of 0.67g/t gold and 0.74% copper (refer to Figures 2 and 3). The upper zone of the East Extension is characterized by disseminated and fracture filled sulphide mineralization as bornite and chalcopyrite associated with potassic dominant alteration hosted in volcanic fragmental and intrusive lithologies controlled by cross-cutting faults often on lithological contacts.
Geological interpretations show additional targets for higher-grade mineralization down plunge and vertically below the upper portion of East Extension where drilling is ongoing (refer to Figure 1). Both targets have the potential to host additional mineralization similar to the upper portion of the East Extension.
Additional Underground Targets
An additional 5,000 metres of underground drilling is planned upon completion of the required infrastructure at the base of C-Zone development to follow up on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) target areas previously defined in 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The program has been designed to explore the AI Southeast and AI North target areas and to assess potential higher-grade mineralization within the D-Zone ore body (refer to Figure 1).
Regional Exploration
The Company completed the exploration drilling program at the Cherry Creek Trend area and is progressing the data interpretation to assess if a follow-up drilling phase is warranted. Additional drill ready targets have been defined upon geophysical and geochemical surveys completed within the priority areas of the Company's landholdings. The most prospective target is located approximately eight kilometres southwest of the New Afton Mine, where a 5,000 metre reconnaissance drilling program started in August 2022 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additional field activities, inclusive of geological mapping and geochemical survey are in progress for drill ready target definition within the broader landholdings focused on gold-copper porphyry style mineralization.
At Rainy River, the Company is now focusing on potential additional underground mineralization in proximity to the actual operation footprint. Compilation and interpretation of the project dataset is centered approximately 500 metres from the southern limit of the ultimate open pit (refer to Figure 4), where a broader alteration halo hosting gold mineralization has been intersected along strike of historical drill hole intervals with similar alteration/mineralization. A follow-up drilling program for a total of 2,000 metres is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and completed by year end. Additional exploration activities inclusive of geological mapping and rock and soil sampling are progressing within the broader Rainy River mineral tenures, with the objective to define prospective areas for gold mineralization and further define new drill ready targets.
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds approximately 5% equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc., and other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.
Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: planned focus areas and initiatives regarding New Afton's underground exploration program; the continued return from the East Extension of gold and copper assay results above current grades and the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term; the intention to incorporate drilling program results into the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate; the intended plans for and potential opportunities relating to resources, grades and mineralization resulting from the underground East Extension; planned additional underground drilling at New Afton and expected timing for completion; anticipated timing for completion of the reconnaissance drilling program at New Afton; the planned follow-up drilling program at Rainy River and expected timing for completion; and proposed exploration activities at New Afton and Rainy River and the objectives thereof.
All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold's latest annual MD&A, its most recent annual information form and technical reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations other than as set out herein; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and the grade of gold, silver and copper expected to be mined and the grade of gold, copper and silver expected to be mined; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, and commodity prices being approximately consistent with current levels and expectations for the purposes of 2022 guidance and otherwise; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the New Afton Mine and Rainy River Mine being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments or obstacles during any applicable regulatory processes; (9) there being no significant disruptions to the Company's workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or New Afton Mine due to cases of COVID-19 (including any required self-isolation requirements due to cross-border travel to the United States or any other country or any other reason) or otherwise; (10) the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; (11) there being no material disruption to the Company's supply chains and workforce that would interfere with the Company's anticipated course of action at the Rainy River Mine and the New Afton Mine; and (12) the long-term economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak not having a material adverse impact on the Company's operations or liquidity position.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated costs, between actual and estimated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; equipment malfunction, failure or unavailability; accidents; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, including, but not limited to: obtaining the necessary permits for the New Afton C-Zone; uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the C-Zone permitting process; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changing costs, timelines and development schedules as it relates to construction; the Company not being able to complete its construction projects at the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine on the anticipated timeline or at all; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; changes in national and local government legislation in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; the Company's dependence on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; the Company not being able to complete its exploration drilling programs on the anticipated timeline or at all; disruptions to the Company's workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine, or both, due to cases of COVID-19 or any required self-isolation (due to cross-border travel, exposure to a case of COVID-19 or otherwise); the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; disruptions to the Company's supply chain and workforce due to the COVID-19 outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that materially adversely affects the Company's operations or liquidity position; there being further shutdowns at the Rainy River Mine or New Afton Mine; significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies including the Technical Reports for the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; impairment; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of First Nations and other indigenous groups; climate change, environmental risks and hazards and the Company's response thereto; tailings dam and structure failures; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; global economic and financial conditions and any global or local natural events that may impede the economy or New Gold's ability to carry on business in the normal course; compliance with debt obligations and maintaining sufficient liquidity; taxation; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; transportation and processing of unrefined products; rising costs or availability of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; adequate infrastructure; relationships with communities, governments and other stakeholders; geotechnical instability and conditions; labour disputes; the uncertainties inherent in current and future legal challenges to which New Gold is or may become a party; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; competition; loss of, or inability to attract, key employees; use of derivative products and hedging transactions; counterparty risk and the performance of third party service providers; investment risks and uncertainty relating to the value of equity investments in public companies held by the Company from time to time; the adequacy of internal and disclosure controls; conflicts of interest; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign operations and legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the successful acquisitions and integration of business arrangements and realizing the intended benefits therefrom; and information systems security threats. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, construction, operation and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's most recent annual information form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC") program at its New Afton Mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company's exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold's QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at regular two metre intervals, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification and quality assurance processes is set out in the February 28, 2020 New Afton National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the New Afton Mine, British Columbia, Canada" available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The scientific and technical information relating to the Mineral Resources contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration for the Company. All other scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Godin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New Gold. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia. Mr. Godin is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Della Libera and Mr. Godin are each a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For additional technical information on New Gold's material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters, and risks, refer to New Gold's most recent annual information form filed and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Figure 1: New Afton Mine long section with target locations and complete drill hole traces
Figure 2: New Afton Mine planview showing infill drill holes completed and copper and gold value intercepts within the East Extension higher-grade target area
Figure 3: Isometric view looking northeast across the New Afton Mine East Extension target areas
Figure 4: Rainy River Exploration – Pinewood South Target Location on Geology map with ultimate pit boundary and surface projective of known ore lenses
Table 2: New Afton Mine East Extension Drill Assay Summary
Drill Hole
Target
From
To
Interval
Estimated
Gold
Copper
EA20-270
East
0
148
148
0.01
0.01
148
162
14
0.08
0.11
162
218
56
0.01
0.02
218
226
8
0.01
0.10
226
296
70
0.01
0.05
296
302
6
0.02
0.11
302
330
28
0.02
0.05
330
356
26
0.12
0.05
356
366
10
0.01
0.02
366
392
26
0.11
0.10
392
396
4
1.5
1.18
0.28
396
432
36
0.04
0.05
432
448
16
0.14
0.09
448
482
34
0.03
0.04
482
484
2
0.7
1.00
0.49
484
492
8
0.11
0.06
492
502
10
0.04
0.05
502
504
2
0.42
0.11
504
524
20
0.05
0.03
524
534
10
3.7
0.42
0.25
includes
528
530
2
0.7
1.20
0.10
534
541.63
7.63
0.08
0.04
EA20-271
East
0
6
6
not sampled
6
186
180
0.01
0.01
186
228
42
0.04
0.13
228
234
6
0.13
0.40
234
242
8
0.02
0.06
242
250
8
0.02
0.12
250
334
84
32.6
0.35
0.80
includes
252
256
4
1.6
0.26
1.26
includes
278
284
6
2.3
0.31
1.03
includes
320
334
14
5.4
0.82
1.98
334
373.99
39.99
0.03
0.03
EA20-272
East
0
1.5
1.5
not sampled
1.5
38
36.5
0.02
0.04
38
42
4
0.26
0.30
42
50
8
0.07
0.12
50
66
16
0.02
0.04
66
92
26
0.06
0.10
92
112
20
0.04
0.06
EA20-272
East
112
128
16
0.04
0.11
128
178
50
0.03
0.04
178
184
6
0.07
0.12
184
200
16
0.02
0.03
200
208
8
0.06
0.11
208
228
20
0.02
0.03
228
244
16
0.01
0.19
244
344
100
35.9
1.68
1.93
includes
244
288
44
15.8
1.11
2.41
includes
288
302
14
5.0
3.00
3.51
includes
302
312
10
3.6
1.20
0.49
includes
312
330
18
6.5
3.54
1.20
344
406
62
0.04
0.02
406
428
22
0.12
0.15
428
448
20
0.05
0.07
448
454
6
0.17
0.23
454
461.43
7.43
0.04
0.02
EA20-273
East
0
3.37
3.37
not sampled
3.37
96
92.63
0.01
0.01
96
112
16
0.03
0.12
112
132
20
0.01
0.06
132
142
10
0.07
0.21
142
156
14
8.2
0.15
1.41
includes
148
154
6
3.5
0.28
2.43
156
236
80
0.02
0.04
236
254
18
10.6
0.13
0.41
includes
240
242
2
1.2
0.27
1.15
254
268
14
0.02
0.08
268
276
8
0.07
0.28
276
290
14
0.03
0.05
290
296
6
0.04
0.16
296
306.93
10.93
0.03
0.06
EA20-274
East
0
0.79
0.79
not sampled
0.79
406
405.21
0.01
0.02
406
430
24
0.06
0.12
430
446
16
0.07
0.03
446
448
2
0.75
0.11
448
456
8
0.05
0.03
456
472
16
0.10
0.12
472
488
16
0.06
0.04
488
490
2
0.61
0.57
EA20-274
490
508
18
0.02
0.02
508
516
8
0.25
0.07
516
524
8
0.01
0.01
524
536
12
0.48
0.22
536
554
18
0.15
0.05
554
614
60
0.01
0.03
614
620
6
0.16
0.15
620
674
54
0.03
0.02
674
678
4
0.21
0.15
678
720
42
0.02
0.03
EA20-275
East
0
0.7
0.7
not sampled
0.7
32
31.3
0.03
0.06
32
40
8
0.06
0.11
40
56
16
0.25
0.18
56
74
18
0.15
0.16
74
144
70
0.04
0.07
144
194
50
29.9
0.42
0.28
includes
190
192
2
1.2
4.97
0.09
194
250
56
0.03
0.03
EA20-276
East
0
152
152
0.01
0.02
152
170
18
0.04
0.13
170
182
12
0.03
0.06
182
198
16
0.04
0.10
198
203.3
5.3
0.01
0.03
EA20-277
East
0
158
158
0.02
0.03
158
160
2
0.90
0.49
160
226
66
0.01
0.04
226
232
6
0.02
0.15
232
242
10
0.25
0.32
242
316
74
0.03
0.04
316
338
22
0.04
0.12
338
403.83
65.83
0.02
0.02
EA20-278
East
0
0.98
0.98
not sampled
0.98
32
31.02
0.04
0.06
32
50
18
0.10
0.11
50
74
24
0.01
0.06
74
86
12
0.05
0.12
86
232
146
0.02
0.02
232
324
92
22.1
1.44
2.67
includes
232
280
48
11.5
1.54
3.63
EA20-278
includes
290
302
12
2.9
0.07
1.40
includes
304
324
20
4.8
2.91
2.48
324
348
24
0.05
0.24
348
404
56
0.03
0.04
404
418
14
0.07
0.18
418
446
28
0.07
0.05
446
448
2
0.76
0.19
448
478
30
0.01
0.01
478
502
24
0.17
0.16
502
526
24
0.02
0.03
526
534
8
0.68
0.25
534
560
26
0.16
0.07
560
572
12
2.9
0.52
0.13
includes
560
562
2
0.5
1.74
0.45
572
612
40
0.04
0.04
612
644
32
7.7
0.73
0.41
includes
612
620
8
1.9
1.91
0.79
EA20-279
East
0
472
472
0.01
0.02
472
478
6
0.50
0.33
478
514
36
0.12
0.11
514
542
28
0.05
0.07
542
548
6
0.48
0.45
548
592
44
0.06
0.08
592
598
6
0.27
0.43
598
610
12
0.06
0.08
610
646
36
7.7
0.65
0.66
includes
626
634
8
1.7
1.08
0.59
includes
634
640
6
1.3
0.69
1.33
646
675.74
29.74
0.18
0.13
EA20-280
East
0
2
2
not sampled
2
40
38
0.02
0.06
40
60
20
0.04
0.12
60
186
126
0.01
0.01
186
194
8
0.24
0.07
194
400
206
0.04
0.05
400
408
8
0.17
0.18
408
436
28
0.05
0.02
436
456
20
0.16
0.03
456
490
34
0.02
0.02
490
502
12
0.17
0.10
502
528
26
0.03
0.02
EA20-280
528
532
4
0.71
0.15
532
578
46
0.03
0.01
578
586
8
0.27
0.17
586
592
6
0.03
0.08
592
600
8
0.37
0.46
600
610
10
0.01
0.03
610
614
4
0.32
0.25
614
640
26
0.01
0.02
640
656
16
2.2
0.61
0.49
includes
642
648
6
0.8
1.20
0.82
656
674
18
0.10
0.05
674
684
10
1.4
0.94
1.13
684
696
12
1.6
0.50
0.69
696
742
46
0.01
0.02
742
798
56
7.6
0.60
0.43
includes
780
788
8
1.1
1.16
0.76
798
812
14
0.08
0.07
812
848
36
4.9
0.62
0.76
includes
818
828
10
1.4
1.41
1.97
848
860
12
0.04
0.06
EA20-281
East
0
2
2
not sampled
2
514
512
0.01
0.02
514
546
32
0.16
0.06
546
560
14
0.06
0.06
560
596
36
0.14
0.04
596
688
92
0.02
0.02
688
706
18
0.23
0.08
706
732
26
0.03
0.03
732
738
6
1.6
0.53
0.41
738
820.15
82.15
0.02
0.03
EA20-282
East
0
200
200
not sampled
200
234
34
0.01
0.02
234
246
12
0.02
0.17
246
256
10
0.01
0.07
256
266
10
0.02
0.17
266
272
6
0.03
0.42
272
298
26
0.05
0.13
298
428
130
0.02
0.04
428
434
6
0.24
0.12
434
456
22
0.03
0.03
456
474
18
0.20
0.04
EA20-282
474
524
50
0.03
0.04
524
532
8
0.31
0.26
532
576
44
0.02
0.01
576
578
2
0.6
1.77
0.01
578
584.74
6.74
0.01
0.01
EA20-283
East
0
250
250
not sampled
250
348
98
0.01
0.03
348
366.98
18.98
0.14
0.14
EA20-284
East
0
250
250
not sampled
250
314
64
0.02
0.03
314
322
8
0.10
0.19
322
356
34
0.02
0.07
356
374
18
0.11
0.15
374
508
134
0.02
0.01
508
514
6
0.23
0.12
514
556
42
0.01
0.02
556
564
8
0.41
0.13
564
601.07
37.07
0.01
0.01
EA20-285
East
0
242
242
not sampled
242
536
294
0.02
0.02
536
554
18
3.3
0.52
0.87
includes
536
546
10
1.8
0.69
1.30
554
574
20
0.20
0.11
574
664
90
0.04
0.02
664
672
8
0.22
0.06
672
712
40
7.3
0.40
0.65
includes
682
694
12
2.2
0.44
1.17
includes
702
706
4
0.7
1.07
0.98
712
724
12
0.02
0.02
724
744
20
0.14
0.13
744
836.68
92.68
0.03
0.04
EA20-286
East
0
300
300
not sampled
300
380
80
0.02
0.01
380
382
2
0.42
0.29
382
488
106
0.02
0.02
488
492
4
0.54
0.36
492
512
20
0.05
0.07
512
518
6
0.48
0.14
518
536
18
0.06
0.07
536
544
8
0.54
0.33
544
552
8
0.02
0.05
EA20-286
552
560
8
0.23
0.20
560
580
20
0.03
0.09
580
640
60
11.2
0.22
0.33
includes
590
592
2
0.4
0.72
1.87
640
658
18
0.02
0.02
658
668
10
0.28
0.05
668
692
24
0.05
0.03
692
698
6
1.1
0.75
0.10
includes
696
698
2
0.4
1.34
0.14
698
730
32
0.06
0.06
730
760
30
5.6
0.61
0.21
includes
738
740
2
0.4
1.93
0.59
758
760
2
0.4
2.69
0.94
760
800
40
0.04
0.03
800
806
6
0.35
0.42
806
820
14
0.11
0.10
820
832
12
0.04
0.04
832
843.44
11.44
0.12
0.05
EA20-287
East
0
300
300
not sampled
300
366
66
0.02
0.02
366
374
8
0.19
0.09
374
516
142
0.02
0.02
516
520
4
0.45
0.82
520
534
14
0.11
0.09
534
588
54
0.04
0.04
588
604
16
0.13
0.14
604
646
42
11.7
1.40
1.45
includes
612
642
30
8.4
1.71
1.82
646
657
11
0.17
0.06
EA20-288
East
0
6
6
not sampled
6
160
154
0.01
0.02
160
170
10
0.07
0.11
170
194
24
0.04
0.05
194
218
24
0.02
0.14
218
410.57
192.57
0.02
0.04
EA21-305
East
0
6.5
6.5
not sampled
6.5
80
73.5
0.01
0.01
80
84
4
0.18
0.01
84
316
232
0.01
0.01
316
330
14
0.03
0.30
330
358
28
0.02
0.11
EA21-305
358
412
54.0
26.0
1.07
1.06
includes
386
412
26.0
12.5
2.18
1.90
412
449
26.0
0.03
0.03
EA21-307
Upper
0
6.1
6.1
not sampled
6.1
316
309.9
0.01
0.01
316
352
36
0.05
0.15
352
376
24
0.03
0.07
376
422
46
24.7
1.63
0.61
includes
378
388
10
5.4
2.98
1.04
includes
406
414
8
4.3
2.41
0.92
422
475
8
0.03
0.04
EA21-308
East
0
1.5
1.5
not sampled
1.5
251
249.5
0.01
0.01
251
259
8
0.04
0.13
259
447
188
0.01
0.02
447
469
22
0.21
0.16
469
503
34
0.06
0.06
EA21-309
East
0
6
6
not sampled
6
236
230
0.01
0.01
236
240
4
0.23
0.03
240
416
176
0.03
0.03
416
426
10
0.04
0.15
426
430
4
0.26
0.28
430
441.2
11.2
0.01
0.01
EA21-310
East
0
38
38
not sampled
EA21-311
East
0
5
5
not sampled
5
320
315
0.02
0.02
320
332
12
0.02
0.55
332
370
38
0.01
0.11
370
380
10
5.2
0.11
1.02
380
396
16
0.03
0.21
396
425
29
0.03
0.02
EA21-312
East
0
3.2
3.2
not sampled
3.2
317
313.8
0.01
0.01
317
335
18
0.04
0.25
335
381
46
0.03
0.09
381
415
34
17.0
0.10
0.81
includes
395
409
14
7.0
0.15
1.27
415
425
10
0.01
0.01
EA22-313
East
0
4.56
4.56
not sampled
4.56
314
309.44
0.01
0.01
314
348
34
18.7
2.37
2.25
includes
314
336
22
12.1
3.14
2.56
includes
340
348
8
4.4
1.37
2.44
348
362
14
0.09
0.25
362
376
14
7.7
1.26
2.02
includes
370
376
6
3.3
1.76
2.50
376
384
8
0.13
0.19
384
398
14
0.01
0.02
EA22-314
East
0
3.18
3.18
not sampled
3.18
287
283.82
0.01
0.02
287
299
12
0.04
0.11
299
355
56
32.8
1.37
3.00
includes
299
317
18
10.5
2.25
5.71
includes
317
337
20
11.7
0.52
1.35
includes
337
355
18
10.5
1.44
2.12
355
389
34
0.02
0.01
EA22-315
East
0
3
3
not sampled
3
237
234
0.01
0.01
237
305
68
45.4
0.84
1.22
includes
241
269
28
18.7
1.77
2.24
305
329
24
0.02
0.11
EA22-316
East
0
4.25
4.25
not sampled
4.25
296
291.75
0.01
0.01
296
304
8
0.02
0.12
304
344
40
22.5
1.27
2.00
includes
310
334
24
13.5
1.99
3.01
344
384
40
0.09
0.17
384
392
8
0.01
0.02
EA22-318
East
0
4
4
not sampled
4
236
232
0.01
0.01
236
242
6
0.01
0.20
242
274
32
23.0
0.96
1.45
274
293
19
0.04
0.10
EA22-319
East
0
296
296
not sampled
296
306
10
0.02
0.04
306
374
68
0.01
0.21
374
400
26
13.0
0.02
0.63
400
406
6
0.04
0.23
EA22-319
406
420
14
0.07
0.02
EA22-320
East
0
200
200
not sampled
200
212
12
0.01
0.03
212
236
24
0.02
0.10
236
238
2
1.6
0.01
0.48
238
271.82
33.82
0.01
0.03
EA22-321
East
0
7
7
not sampled
7
227
220
0.01
0.01
227
253
26
20.5
0.06
0.97
includes
245
251
6
4.7
0.12
2.62
253
283
30
0.02
0.03
283
323
40
0.04
0.14
EA22-322
East
0
260
260
not sampled
260
296
36
0.01
0.03
296
318
22
14.1
0.36
0.50
includes
300
302
2
1.3
2.42
1.31
318
336
18
0.03
0.12
336
353
17
0.01
0.04
EA22-323
East
0
231
231
not sampled
231
239
8
0.11
0.16
239
269
30
0.02
0.03
269
281
12
8.9
0.15
0.56
includes
277
279
2
1.5
0.27
1.15
281
295
14
0.02
0.06
295
308
13
0.20
0.16
EA22-324
East
0
250
250
not sampled
250
256
6
0.01
0.02
256
262
6
0.02
0.23
262
288
26
18.1
0.71
0.78
includes
268
274
6
4.2
2.18
2.40
288
311
23
0.01
0.01
EA22-325
East
0
256
256
not sampled
256
282
26
18.4
0.72
0.54
includes
272
274
2
1.4
3.90
1.34
282
286
4
0.06
0.06
286
288
2
1.4
1.02
1.01
288
312
24
0.12
0.17
312
326
14
0.02
0.02
EA22-326
East
0
236
236
not sampled
EA22-326
236
248
12
0.01
0.08
248
292
44
28.5
1.13
1.61
includes
248
270
22
14.3
1.55
1.96
includes
280
286
6
3.9
1.49
2.54
292
306
14
9.1
0.21
0.33
306
322
16
0.04
0.06
322
328
6
3.9
1.89
2.34
328
365
37
0.09
0.20
EA22-327
East
0
206
206
not sampled
206
330
124
0.01
0.03
330
336
6
3.6
0.76
1.01
336
352
16
0.08
0.20
352
356
4
2.4
0.24
1.07
356
377
21
0.01
0.08
EA22-328
East
0
280
280
not sampled
280
298
18
0.02
0.10
298
334
36
22.4
1.13
1.12
includes
302
318
16
9.9
2.16
1.73
334
358
24
0.05
0.06
358
374.5
16.5
10.3
0.74
1.35
includes
358
368
10
6.2
0.98
1.93
EA22-329
East
0
335
335
not sampled
335
349
14
0.05
0.19
349
401
52
0.03
0.06
401
405
4
2.0
0.18
0.29
405
413
8
0.01
0.00
EA22-330
East
0
297
297
not sampled
297
397
100
0.03
0.13
397
411
14
6.8
2.27
1.57
includes
405
411
6
2.9
5.26
2.44
411
425
14
0.04
0.02
EA22-331
East
0
374
374
not sampled
374
392
18
0.08
0.11
392
398
6
3.1
0.61
0.33
includes
394
396
2
1.0
1.20
0.55
398
434
36
0.03
0.05
434
446
12
6.1
0.16
0.26
446
464
18
9.2
0.70
1.07
includes
448
458
10
5.1
0.95
1.54
464
479
15
0.06
0.04
EA22-332
East
0
290
290
not sampled
290
302
12
0.04
0.06
302
312
10
6.0
0.20
0.53
312
340
28
0.02
0.07
340
347
7
0.06
0.16
EA22-333
East
0
302
302
not sampled
302
338
36
0.04
0.11
338
344
6
2.8
0.16
0.27
344
382
38
0.03
0.05
382
408
26
0.02
0.12
408
455
47
0.05
0.04
EA22-334
East
0
288
288
not sampled
288
316
28
0.02
0.03
316
400
84
0.03
0.12
400
412
12
6.1
0.11
0.28
412
455
43
0.02
0.05
EA22-335
East
0
3
3
not sampled
3
91
88
0.01
0.01
91
99
8
0.04
0.10
99
123
24
0.03
0.04
123
127
4
0.01
0.18
127
177
50
25.5
1.05
1.29
includes
141
161
20
10.2
1.87
2.05
177
199
22
0.08
0.12
199
254
55
0.02
0.02
EA22-336
East
0
136
136
0.01
0.02
136
144
8
0.05
0.17
144
168
24
0.01
0.01
EA22-337
East
0
351
351
not sampled
351
395
44
0.02
0.03
395
459
64
0.07
0.11
EA22-338
East
0
306
306
not sampled
306
318
12
0.03
0.02
318
364
46
0.02
0.20
364
408
44
22.5
1.33
1.77
includes
378
408
30
15.3
1.94
2.23
408
435
27
0.05
0.04
EA22-339
East
0
4.27
4.27
not sampled
4.27
74
69.73
0.02
0.02
EA22-339
74
80
6
0.02
0.14
80
90
10
5.8
0.03
0.32
90
140
50
0.06
0.16
140
154
14
8.1
0.77
0.64
includes
148
150
2
1.2
2.12
1.09
154
177
23
0.02
0.06
EA22-340
East
0
2.32
2.32
not sampled
2.32
56
53.68
0.03
0.02
56
96
40
0.08
0.12
96
102
6
4.0
0.27
0.82
102
128
26
0.12
0.13
128
158
30
0.03
0.04
EA22-341
East
0
2
2
not sampled
2
132
130
0.01
0.02
132
180
48
29.9
1.92
1.78
includes
136
152
16
10.0
5.12
4.29
180
200
20
0.06
0.10
200
212
12
7.5
0.84
0.64
includes
202
204
2
1.2
2.57
0.54
212
227
15
0.08
0.04
EA22-342
East
0
75
75
not sampled
75
89
14
0.02
0.02
89
95
6
6.0
0.05
0.43
95
144
49
0.01
0.03
EA22-343
East
0
270
270
not sampled
270
314
44
0.01
0.03
314
396
82
46.8
1.42
1.49
includes
318
340
22
12.5
3.78
3.44
396
413
17
0.01
0.01
EA22-344
East
0
80
80
not sampled
80
110
30
0.03
0.08
110
122
12
7.2
0.08
0.33
122
146
24
14.3
3.14
1.96
146
170
24
0.05
0.04
EA22-345
East
0
94
94
not sampled
94
114
20
0.01
0.05
114
138
24
23.6
0.54
1.50
includes
130
136
6
5.9
1.46
2.61
138
150
12
0.05
0.12
EA22-345
150
154
4
3.9
0.55
0.82
154
165
11
0.03
0.02
EA22-346
East
0
228
228
not sampled
228
298
70
0.02
0.05
298
336
38
22.5
0.94
1.26
includes
300
308
8
4.7
2.95
2.92
includes
316
320
4
2.4
0.62
2.33
336
357
21
0.10
0.19
EA22-347
East
0
4.26
4.26
not sampled
4.26
118
113.74
0.03
0.02
118
126
8
3.4
0.06
0.33
126
144
18
0.02
0.09
144
146
2
0.8
2.02
2.86
146
176
30
0.04
0.13
176
218
42
17.8
2.62
1.03
218
246
28
0.01
0.01
EA22-348
East
0
1
1
not sampled
1
55
54
0.02
0.02
55
91
36
0.06
0.14
91
103
12
5.1
1.87
2.41
includes
93
101
8
3.4
2.46
3.05
103
137
34
0.01
0.02
EA22-349
East
0
275
275
not sampled
275
373
98
0.02
0.02
373
405
32
0.08
0.14
405
453
48
26.3
0.47
0.37
EA22-350
East
0
3.65
3.65
not sampled
3.65
75
71.35
0.02
0.02
75
85
10
8.7
2.83
3.80
85
99
14
0.03
0.04
99
101
2
1.7
0.06
0.48
101
114
13
0.02
0.07
EA22-351
East
0
100
100
not sampled
100
110
10
0.01
0.11
110
144
34
27.3
0.45
1.71
includes
126
138
12
9.6
0.89
2.42
144
149
5
0.05
0.02
EA22-352
East
0
66
66
not sampled
66
120
54
0.11
0.13
EA22-352
120
140
20
13.7
0.76
2.25
includes
130
138
8
5.5
1.51
3.42
140
152
12
8.2
0.70
0.12
152
154
2
1.4
0.06
0.49
154
206
52
0.02
0.05
EA22-353
East
0
56
56
not sampled
56
58
2
0.00
0.02
58
62
4
3.4
0.02
0.59
62
116
54
0.01
0.01
116
156
40
33.8
2.01
2.08
156
164
8
6.8
0.11
0.33
164
174
10
0.01
0.07
174
180
6
5.1
0.36
0.65
180
194
14
0.02
0.13
EA22-354
East
0
88
88
not sampled
88
108
20
0.01
0.02
108
114
6
0.01
0.02
114
120
6
4.3
0.02
0.41
120
146
26
18.7
2.85
3.96
146
166
20
14.4
0.24
0.50
166
239
73
0.04
0.03
EA22-355
East
0
100
100
not sampled
100
142
42
0.07
0.09
142
170
28
15.9
0.16
0.24
170
197
27
0.10
0.16
EA22-356
East
0
98
98
not sampled
98
114
16
0.01
0.02
114
120
6
0.11
0.06
120
154
34
0.01
0.01
EA22-357
East
0
241
241
not sampled
241
257
16
0.02
0.23
257
287
30
20.5
0.21
1.45
287
297
10
0.02
0.00
EA22-358
East
0
370
370
not sampled
370
434
64
0.02
0.05
434
440
6
0.15
0.11
EA22-359
East
0
96
96
not sampled
96
134
38
0.01
0.07
134
202
68
33.2
1.38
1.95
includes
160
186
26
12.7
2.51
2.55
EA22-359
202
209
7
0.07
0.08
EA22-360
East
0
2.25
2.25
not sampled
2.25
88
85.75
0.03
0.05
88
100
12
8.2
0.50
0.93
100
118
18
0.10
0.17
118
120
2
1.4
0.45
0.38
120
143
23
0.09
0.03
EA22-361
East
0
3
3
not sampled
3
69
66
0.02
0.03
69
77
8
6.9
1.19
1.47
77
112
35
0.04
0.03
EA22-362
East
0
104
104
not sampled
104
134
30
0.01
0.05
134
192
58
28.1
1.31
1.75
192
202
10
4.8
0.37
0.26
202
233
31
0.05
0.05
EA22-363
East
0
288
288
not sampled
288
334
46
0.01
0.03
334
368
34
19.8
0.16
0.65
includes
360
366
6
3.5
0.39
1.71
368
396
28
0.03
0.11
EA22-364
East
0
2.2
2.2
not sampled
2.2
88
85.8
0.02
0.03
88
132
44
0.05
0.11
132
178
46
24.2
1.47
1.04
178
203
25
0.06
0.08
EA22-365
East
0
383
383
not sampled
383
393
10
0.02
0.04
393
403
10
0.03
0.15
403
413
10
0.01
0.04
413
431
18
0.07
0.23
431
446
15
0.02
0.03
EA22-366
East
0
92
92
not sampled
92
104
12
0.02
0.02
104
136
32
0.08
0.18
136
143
7
0.02
0.03
EA22-367
East
0
47
47
not sampled
47
83
36
0.02
0.05
83
105
22
16.9
1.56
1.57
EA22-367
includes
91
95
4
3.1
5.77
3.37
105
143
38
0.04
0.01
EA22-368
East
0
65
65
not sampled
65
97
32
0.03
0.08
97
113
16
11.4
0.02
0.33
113
137
24
17.2
1.82
2.04
127
149
22
0.07
0.06
EA22-369
East
0
82
82
not sampled
82
90
8
0.03
0.08
90
130
40
31.9
1.61
2.31
130
148
18
0.02
0.02
148
150
2
1.6
0.18
0.47
150
159
9
0.01
0.03
EA22-370
East
0
105
105
not sampled
105
131
26
0.02
0.06
131
165
34
23.6
0.70
0.90
165
175
10
0.03
0.06
EA22-371
East
0
95
95
not sampled
95
99
4
0.02
0.09
99
107
8
7.8
0.35
0.40
includes
101
103
2
1.9
1.04
0.98
107
140
33
0.03
0.02
EA22-372
East
0
110
110
not sampled
110
132
22
0.03
0.13
132
192
60
32.3
1.21
1.72
includes
136
174
38
20.5
1.56
2.31
192
224
32
0.04
0.06
EA22-373
East
0
288
288
not sampled
288
310
22
0.02
0.04
310
356
46
26.7
0.96
2.43
includes
312
330
18
10.4
1.63
4.67
356
366
10
0.04
0.05
366
382
16
9.3
0.15
0.30
EA22-374
East
0
260
260
not sampled
260
270
10
0.02
0.05
270
344
74
45.9
0.21
0.33
344
376
32
19.9
0.81
0.90
376
381
5
0.01
0.02
EA22-375
East
0
94
94
not sampled
EA22-375
94
114
20
0.02
0.19
114
150
36
31.2
0.57
1.70
includes
120
142
22
19.1
0.70
2.26
150
164
14
0.03
0.08
EA22-376
East
0
331
331
not sampled
331
355
24
0.11
0.16
355
361
6
2.9
0.13
0.49
361
393
32
0.03
0.13
393
427
34
16.7
1.13
1.07
includes
405
419
14
6.9
2.6
1.9
427
436
9
0.02
0.02
EA22-377
East
0
116
116
not sampled
116
126
10
0.02
0.05
126
148
22
22.0
1.97
2.03
includes
138
144
6
6.0
6.50
4.12
148
159
11
0.05
0.10
EA22-378
East
0
3
3
not sampled
3
79
76
0.02
0.01
79
83
4
0.25
0.11
83
99
16
0.03
0.05
99
115
16
0.02
0.11
115
163
48
33.5
1.87
2.33
includes
121
137
16
11.2
1.70
3.66
includes
143
153
10
7.0
4.53
2.05
163
170
7
0.03
0.02
EA22-379
East
0
1.5
1.5
not sampled
1.5
123
121.5
0.04
0.05
123
177
54
33.5
0.82
1.96
includes
131
167
36
22.3
1.08
2.46
177
185
8
0.06
0.15
EA22-380
East
0
242
242
not sampled
242
248
6
0.01
0.03
248
256
8
5.5
0.06
0.61
256
292
36
24.7
1.53
1.60
292
334
42
28.8
0.19
0.38
334
368
34
0.04
0.08
EA22-381
East
0
80
80
not sampled
80
98
18
0.03
0.09
98
104
6
3.8
0.04
0.42
EA22-381
104
154
50
31.6
1.60
1.59
includes
104
134
30
18.9
1.84
2.19
154
173
19
0.13
0.02
EA22-383
East
0
103
103
not sampled
103
127
24
0.04
0.08
127
163
36
27.6
0.89
1.02
includes
135
143
8
6.1
2.95
2.02
163
179
16
0.11
0.12
EA22-384
East
0
229
229
not sampled
229
243
14
0.01
0.02
243
275
32
24.2
2.32
1.79
includes
251
257
6
4.5
9.38
6.08
275
287
12
0.03
0.08
287
295
8
6.1
0.71
0.78
295
308
13
0.03
0.05
EA22-385
East
0
245
245
not sampled
245
255
10
0.02
0.06
255
285
30
22.5
0.68
1.26
includes
271
281
10
7.5
1.59
2.11
285
297
12
0.02
0.03
297
323
26
19.5
0.21
0.24
EA22-386
East
0
107
107
not sampled
107
139
32
0.05
0.11
139
153
14
6.52
0.30
0.26
153
199
46
21.4
1.83
1.85
includes
163
193
30
14.0
2.32
2.41
199
210
11
0.26
0.07
EA22-387
East
0
103
103
not sampled
103
131
28
0.02
0.02
131
215
84
45.9
1.84
3.26
includes
135
169
34
18.6
3.18
4.93
includes
177
187
10
5.5
3.00
4.79
215
226
11
0.05
0.05
EA22-388
East
0
326
326
not sampled
326
372
46
0.03
0.06
372
386
14
0.05
0.13
386
408
22
12.0
0.10
1.51
includes
386
400
14
7.7
0.13
2.24
408
425
17
9.3
0.39
0.01
EA22-389
East
0
225
225
not sampled
225
235
10
0.02
0.09
235
267
32
25.4
0.40
0.94
includes
245
265
20
15.9
0.58
1.25
267
287
20
0.02
0.01
EA22-390
East
0
120
120
not sampled
120
134
14
0.02
0.05
134
142
8
4.1
0.34
0.51
142
170
28
14.2
3.27
1.74
170
198
28
14.2
1.08
0.83
includes
184
190
6
3.1
2.64
1.86
198
204
6
0.07
0.04
EA22-391
East
0
120
120
not sampled
120
132
12
0.01
0.09
132
212
80
40.7
2.11
3.00
includes
140
162
22
11.2
3.72
3.81
includes
188
212
24
12.2
1.96
4.11
212
258
46
0.03
0.03
EA22-392
East
0
380
380
not sampled
380
436
56
0.10
0.13
436
460
24
12.0
0.58
0.56
includes
438
442
4
2.0
1.15
1.12
460
468
8
0.17
0.07
EA22-393
East
0
250
250
not sampled
250
276
26
0.02
0.03
276
292
16
11.5
0.75
0.62
includes
276
284
8
5.7
1.36
0.63
292
318
26
0.04
0.10
EA22-394
East
0
82
82
not sampled
82
96
14
0.01
0.04
96
110
14
0.08
0.19
110
126
16
0.04
0.02
126
152
26
0.12
0.18
152
204
52
27.0
1.02
0.39
includes
158
162
4
2.1
1.85
0.39
includes
178
184
6
3.1
4.79
1.06
204
236
32
0.05
0.02
EA22-395
East
0
96
96
not sampled
96
102
6
0.01
0.05
EA22-395
102
116
14
0.02
0.19
116
152
36
0.01
0.01
EA22-396
East
0
140
140
not sampled
140
208
68
29.2
0.60
1.50
includes
152
186
34
14.6
1.01
2.54
208
244
36
0.04
0.08
EA22-397
East
0
281
281
not sampled
281
351
70
0.01
0.06
EA22-399
East
0
94
94
not sampled
94
118
24
0.01
0.03
118
120
2
1.2
0.03
1.07
120
130
10
0.02
0.14
130
180
50
29.5
1.61
1.85
includes
130
158
28
16.5
2.01
2.45
180
195
15
0.11
0.17
EA22-400
East
0
357
357
not sampled
357
381
24
0.09
0.14
381
403
22
0.04
0.06
403
441
38
20.8
0.55
0.41
includes
433
437
4
2.2
1.83
0.90
441
457
16
0.01
0.03
457
459
2
1.09
0.88
0.47
459
473
14
0.07
0.05
473
489
16
8.8
0.33
0.07
EA22-401
East
0
280
280
not sampled
280
316
36
0.01
0.04
316
326
10
0.04
0.11
326
329
3
2.2
0.18
0.43
EA22-403
East
0
70
70
not sampled
70
80
10
0.04
0.16
80
106
26
19.8
0.58
0.93
includes
80
90
10
7.6
1.00
1.83
106
137
31
0.04
0.06
EA22-405
East
0
74
74
not sampled
74
88
14
0.02
0.05
88
90
2
1.8
0.34
0.70
90
152
62
0.04
0.02
EA22-407
East
0
3
3
not sampled
EA22-407
3
57
54
0.03
0.03
57
63
6
5.77
1.07
0.62
63
121
58
0.04
0.05
121
159
38
36.54
0.24
0.43
159
161
2
0.05
0.04
Table 3: New Afton Mine East Extension Drill Hole Collar Coordinates (total depth rounded to closest metre)
Drill Hole ID
UTM_North (m)
UTM_East (m)
Elevation
Total Depth (m)
Azimuth (degrees)
Dip (degrees)
EA20-270
5614894
675409
16
542
152.60
-68.33
EA20-271
5614893
675408
17
374
183.10
-67.21
EA20-272
5614795
675418
-7
461
214.68
-69.01
EA20-273
5614894
675409
15
307
127.51
-53.96
EA20-274
5614892
675409
16
720
188.36
-75.37
EA20-275
5614796
675418
-7
250
226.12
-53.26
EA20-276
5614893
675410
16
203
150.11
-31.94
EA20-277
5614894
675410
15
404
127.41
-61.08
EA20-278
5614796
675418
-7
644
197.59
-76.13
EA20-279
5614894
675408
16
676
147.43
-77.64
EA20-280
5614796
675419
-6
860
171.74
-82.19
EA20-281
5614892
675407
15
820
217.03
-74.93
EA20-282
5614796
675418
-7
585
225.44
-73.06
EA20-283
5614892
675408
15
367
215.29
-42.91
EA20-284
5614893
675407
18
601
192.89
-69.13
EA20-285
5614796
675418
-5
837
241.23
-79.54
EA20-286
5614893
675408
15
843
171.87
-79.26
EA20-287
5614796
675418
-5
657
242.92
-73.87
EA20-288
5614895
675409
16
411
92.91
-43.33
EA21-305
5614817
675294
32
449
165.10
-61.28
EA21-307
5614817
675294
32
475
189.53
-57.56
EA21-308
5614823
675322
32
503
126.84
-65.32
EA21-309
5614817
675294
32
441
142.30
-61.28
EA21-310
5614823
675322
32
38
177.47
-58.24
EA21-311
5614817
675295
31
425
151.61
-58.88
EA21-312
5614817
675294
31
425
184.93
-59.94
EA22-313
5614816
675295
32
398
164.25
-56.60
EA22-314
5614818
675304
32
389
171.92
-54.18
EA22-315
5614819
675305
31
329
138.78
-48.15
EA22-316
5614817
675295
32
392
145.17
-55.73
EA22-318
5614819
675304
32
293
126.13
-44.00
EA22-319
5614817
675294
32
420
158.06
-60.03
EA22-320
5614819
675304
32
272
124.61
-36.02
EA22-321
5614819
675304
32
323
120.49
-37.85
EA22-322
5614817
675294
32
353
131.25
-50.00
EA22-323
5614819
675304
32
308
118.13
-42.05
EA22-324
5614814
675285
32
311
147.02
-45.84
EA22-325
5614817
675294
32
326
128.09
-44.86
EA22-326
5614819
675305
31
365
135.71
-49.62
EA22-327
5614817
675294
32
377
135.89
-53.25
EA22-328
5614814
675284
32
375
145.77
-51.61
EA22-329
5614819
675305
31
413
141.62
-59.60
EA22-330
5614817
675295
32
425
160.82
-60.98
EA22-331
5614814
675284
32
479
192.81
-59.31
EA22-332
5614820
675305
32
347
134.96
-53.22
EA22-333
5614817
675295
32
455
179.64
-62.44
EA22-334
5614813
675284
32
455
178.42
-59.36
EA22-335
5614738
675379
-121
254
169.67
-59.38
EA22-336
5614750
675381
-120
168
101.54
8.01
EA22-337
5614816
675295
32
459
165.48
-64.12
EA22-338
5614814
675284
32
435
165.55
-59.34
EA22-339
5614708
675368
-124
177
183.32
-54.44
EA22-340
5614708
675368
-124
158
175.08
-48.62
EA22-341
5614740
675380
-121
227
125.30
-51.51
EA22-342
5614750
675381
-120
144
112.63
-0.75
EA22-343
5614814
675284
32
413
155.43
-55.26
EA22-344
5614708
675367
-123
170
169.08
-53.37
EA22-345
5614750
675381
-120
165
102.62
-10.82
EA22-346
5614818
675294
32
357
141.72
-53.68
EA22-347
5614709
675367
-123
246
163.18
-64.92
EA22-348
5614740
675381
-121
137
166.97
-40.12
EA22-349
5614814
675283
32
453
200.20
-56.84
EA22-350
5614749
675381
-120
114
135.75
-29.60
EA22-351
5614740
675381
-121
149
120.19
-36.56
EA22-352
5614708
675367
-124
206
205.23
-46.69
EA22-353
5614750
675381
-121
194
109.59
-32.35
EA22-354
5614740
675381
-122
239
126.33
-44.01
EA22-355
5614708
675367
-123
197
203.17
-55.45
EA22-356
5614750
675382
-120
154
117.43
-12.52
EA22-357
5614818
675294
32
297
145.87
-46.98
EA22-358
5614814
675284
33
440
173.60
-61.70
EA22-359
5614739
675380
-122
209
149.56
-60.82
EA22-360
5614709
675367
-123
143
112.70
-47.07
EA22-361
5614747
675382
-121
112
162.23
-30.27
EA22-362
5614740
675381
-121
288
156.60
-61.07
EA22-363
5614817
675292
33
396
138.96
-54.35
EA22-364
5614709
675367
-123
203
163.88
-58.24
EA22-365
5614815
675283
34
446
167.52
-61.64
EA22-366
5614750
675381
-118
143
106.45
-5.40
EA22-367
5614739
675380
-121
143
153.14
-39.99
EA22-368
5614709
675368
-123
149
141.53
-44.36
EA22-369
5614740
675381
-121
159
130.32
-37.04
EA22-370
5614749
675381
-120
175
121.81
-45.98
EA22-371
5614750
675382
-120
140
109.47
-13.11
EA22-372
5614709
675368
-123
224
137.69
-57.43
EA22-373
5614814
675284
32
384
151.21
-54.55
EA22-374
5614818
675294
32
381
138.43
-51.66
EA22-375
5614738
675381
-130
164
112.75
-29.84
EA22-376
5614813
675283
32
436
171.84
-60.60
EA22-377
5614749
675381
-120
159
98.09
-0.65
EA22-378
5614738
675381
-130
170
137.68
-45.76
EA22-379
5614707
675367
-124
185
141.51
-51.70
EA22-380
5614816
675293
32
368
133.92
-46.71
EA22-381
5614709
675368
-123
173
157.93
-50.84
EA22-383
5614740
675379
-121
179
117.26
-40.05
EA22-384
5614815
675285
32
308
132.42
-40.76
EA22-385
5614818
675294
32
323
124.18
-41.35
EA22-386
5614709
675368
-123
210
158.72
-62.27
EA22-387
5614739
675379
-122
226
128.61
-56.92
EA22-388
5614815
675284
32
425
144.60
-56.80
EA22-389
5614817
675294
32
287
126.92
-37.55
EA22-390
5614707
675367
-124
204
173.80
-59.49
EA22-391
5614738
675381
-130
265
138.16
-59.42
EA22-392
5614814
675285
32
468
189.45
-60.19
EA22-393
5614817
675294
32
318
124.59
-44.17
EA22-394
5614707
675367
-124
236
187.41
-58.82
EA22-395
5614750
675382
-119
152
106.96
7.65
EA22-396
5614739
675379
-122
244
165.92
-64.57
EA22-397
5614818
675294
32
351
125.74
-49.64
EA22-399
5614749
675381
-121
195
144.70
-53.83
EA22-400
5614814
675284
32
489
197.82
-56.86
EA22-401
5614817
675294
32
329
119.20
-43.85
EA22-403
5614738
675380
-121
137
179.59
-40.29
EA22-405
5614707
675386
-120
152
118.93
-25.64
EA22-407
5614602
675379
-122
161
205.28
-15.93
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE New Gold Inc.