Bariatric Surgery Program Earns Elite Accreditation

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, Texas is now accredited as a Comprehensive Bariatric Surgery Center with Adolescent Care and Obesity Medicine.

White Rock Medical Center joins only 10 other healthcare facilities in the nation that have achieved the three designations required for this elite level of accreditation, and is only second in Texas to earn this recognition.

The accreditation was awarded by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

To achieve accreditation, a center must adhere to established best practice standards, meet rigorous reporting requirements regarding medical care that show positive outcomes and quality of care, and undergo an on-site review.

"The accreditation is a testament to our commitment to clinical expertise and compassionate health care. It's one of the reasons people come from across Texas and neighboring states to place their care in the hands of our expert bariatric surgeons and the holistic support program that offers a higher quality of life," said Shawn Lovelady, chief operating officer of White Rock Medical Center.

White Rock Medical Center's bariatric surgery program employs the latest surgical advancements, including robotic assisted, minimally invasive surgery that improves recovery time and reduces risk of post-surgery complications.

The My New Beginning bariatric clinic employs a wholistic approach to weight loss, including not only bariatric surgery but also medical weight loss, on-site psychological support, nutrition counseling and more.

Managing obesity with these tools can improve chronic health issues, such as reversing diabetes, lowering blood pressure, decreasing depression, reducing sleep apnea, and many other health benefits, explained Charlotte Hodges, MD, director of bariatric surgery.

"The accreditation affirms our practice as a bariatric center of excellence. We are committed to improving our patients' health by achieving weight loss that reduces life-threatening risk factors, improves self-esteem, and enhances all aspects of life," said Dr. Hodges.

In 2018, obesity prevalence in the U.S reached more than 42%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Obese adults have a BMI of 30 or higher.

Obesity is a complex disease. Several factors play a role in the development of obesity, including genetic, biochemical and physiological factors. Certain biological factors such as environmental, cultural, socioeconomic and psychological issues also contribute to the development of obesity.

Learn more about obesity in the U.S., prevention strategies and the latest research at www.cdc.gov/obesity.

Learn more about bariatric surgery accreditation at www.facs.org/quality-programs/mbsaqip.

About White Rock Medical Center

White Rock Medical Center is a 200-bed acute care hospital in Dallas, Texas known for expert medical services that include bariatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, women's health and emergency care. The hospital offers a range of recovery and wellness programs that include physical therapy and cardiac rehab, a sleep center, women's imaging and more. For more information about our expertise and care, including bariatrics, please visit www.whiterockmedicalcenter.com.

