USPS Celebrates Hanukkah With a New Stamp

Artwork Features an Original Wall Hanging of Abstract Hanukkiah Image

"USPS continues its tradition of celebrating the 'Festival of Lights' … with a new Hanukkah Forever stamp."

What:

The U.S. Postal Service continues its tradition of celebrating Hanukkah, the joyous Jewish holiday also known as the Festival of Lights, with the issuance of a new Hanukkah Forever stamp.

The first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HanukkahStamp.

Who:

Lori Dym, USPS managing counsel for procurement and property law

When:

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

Where:

Temple Emanu El

4545 Brainard Road

Orange Village, OH 44022-1503

RSVP:

Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at:

usps.com/hanukkah.

Background:

Hanukkah begins on the 25th of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, a date that falls in late November or December. In 2022, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 18.

The stamp art features an original wall hanging. The fiber art was hand-dyed, appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a hanukkiah, the nine-branch candelabra used only at Hanukkah.

Jeanette Kuvin Oren was the stamp designer and artist. Ethel Kessler was the art director.

The Hanukkah stamp is being issued in panes of 20. This Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Preorders for the Hanukkah Forever stamp can be made online at usps.com/stamps, beginning Sept 20.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

