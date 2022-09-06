SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022 General Session Unveiled

Spectacular sessions and showcases planned for first in-person Cable-Tec Expo® in three years

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, announces additional content for Cable-Tec Expo® 2022.

Following the success of two years hosting virtual events, SCTE has been planning a full agenda of amazing experiences for Expo 2022. Kicking off the week, CableLabs hosts Expo•nential CableLabs Member Forum, an invite-only program on Monday, September 19. Aligning with this year's theme of "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the Fall Technical Forum sessions also start Monday night, with experts assembled to discuss innovation and showcase both current and forward-looking technologies and solutions helping to power the industry's 10G platform and advance its technical foundation. More than 125 papers were selected and sorted into nearly 60 powerful sessions across 13 categories, including three new tracks: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning; DevOps & Agile; and Software Development, Automation & Tooling.

On Tuesday morning, September 20, SCTE President & CEO Mark Dzuban will set the stage for an Opening General Session that will provide a glimpse on the state of the industry and the technologies moving it forward. Phil McKinney, CableLabs President and CEO, welcomes Expo Co-chairs Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries to sit down for a fireside chat to explore a vision of the future and how connected technology and networking capabilities are being used to create meaningful, impactful, and immersive experiences. Charlie Herrin, president of Technology, Product and Experience (TPX) at Comcast Cable, will present a compelling vision of how the industry's world-class platforms continue to evolve customer experiences across the globe. Then, a powerful panel of technology leaders will cast a vision of the future of broadband. The panel includes Len Barlik, EVP and CTO of Cox Communications; Enrique Rodriguez, EVP and CTO of Liberty Global; and Justin Colwell, EVP, connectivity technology of Charter Communications; with Tony G. Werner, Senior Technology Advisor at Comcast Cable, serving as moderator. The session will close with a special message from Phil McKinney.

Providing a visual spectacle showcasing the next generation of engineers, 10 FIRST Robotics teams from area high schools have been invited to participate in the opening parade and Exhibit Hall ribbon cutting, and to put several full-sized robots through their paces on a full regulation-sized competition floor at the FIRST Robotics Showcase on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the highlights on Wednesday, September 21, will be the 10G Challenge Fireside Chat with McKinney and judge Cate McNaught, of Corning Optical Communications. Together, they will announce the winners of the 10G Challenge and highlight exciting new innovations that will power and transform the way we live, work, learn and play.

"Cable-Tec Expo annually attracts thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors from across the globe, and our industry is excitedly preparing to get back together in person next month in Philadelphia," said Dzuban.

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will reunite thousands of professionals in-person for more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions. Expo 2022 will be held September 19-22 in Philadelphia, PA, combining the best elements of an on-site experience with compelling streaming content, which will also be made available post-event to full conference attendees.

