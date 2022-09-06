BroadcastMed Acquires PentaVision

FARMINGTON, Conn. , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadcastMed, the world's most innovative healthcare media company has acquired PentaVision, expanding its audience of healthcare professionals once again to its existing membership of 1.7+million physicians across 11 specialties, resulting in the addition of hundreds of doctors, writers, speakers, artists, and editors who have further enabled PentaVision to sustain an enviable track record of innovation, accuracy and success in delivering high quality content in enhanced vision care globally. The official announcement was made on August 19, 2022. This strategic investment is backed by 424 Capital, a growth capital partner.

BroadcastMed is committed to providing physicians and other allied healthcare professionals with convenient access to the very best in educational content. Its recent acquisition of PentaVision – the publishing leader in ophthalmology, optometry and opticianry allows BroadcastMed to continue its tradition of providing industry-leading clinical content to front-line healthcare professionals with the ultimate objective of improving patient outcomes.

The acquisition continues BroadcastMed's tremendous growth trajectory which is driven by its commitment to expand the global dialogue on healthcare, by connecting and expanding an audience of healthcare constituents, BroadcastMed is able to gather and analyze intelligence from those engagements to create more value for its clients.

"Our acquisition of PentaVision will further provide essential content to vision health professionals. BroadcastMed is committed to using our industry-leading media solutions to advance the ways in which specialty-centric clinicians share their subject matter expertise," stated Ross Joel, CEO.

"As we take another strategic step toward growing a multi-channel resource to serve all healthcare constituencies, our acquisition of PentaVision allows BroadcastMed to continue to elevate the critical conversations in the healthcare space," stated Peter Gailey, President.

PentaVision produces six free-standing magazines, two live conferences, multiple live custom and virtual events, nearly three dozen subscription-based email newsletters, 11 media/event websites, and well over 100 content marketing projects annually in print, video and online. PentaVision also produces touring seminars, digital "infomercials," influential roundtables — featuring key opinion leaders, market research as well as sophisticated commercial email-based direct marketing programs that lead the vision care industry and that set a standard for business-to-business marketing services providers.

With decades of experience and more than 18,000 media productions to date, BroadcastMed is solidifying its position as a healthcare media company inspiring the future of medicine. BroadcastMed was the first media company in the world to livestream surgeries online. The company provides data-driven solutions to optimize marketing and education initiatives for healthcare organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific, Novartis, Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses, and the Institute for Functional Medicine.

About PentaVision

PentaVision LLC is the publishing leader in ophthalmology, optometry and opticianry with an operational focus on business agility and that empowers its entire publishing team with the best technology available today. The company's leadership team is enlightened from a technology standpoint, focused on quality in all aspects of production and content creation, committed to marketer return-on-investment and embraces innovation that advances industry practices which provides measurable results.

About BroadcastMed

BroadcastMed is the world's most innovative healthcare media company with an unwavering commitment to elevating and expanding the global dialogue on healthcare to improve patient outcomes. BroadcastMed helps the world's leading hospitals, medical device, association, and pharmaceutical companies create and distribute trusted educational content to physicians and allied healthcare professionals.

BroadcastMed has evolved into an industry staple for hospitals and healthcare companies hoping to actively engage physicians and healthcare professionals, launch new products, provide peer-to-peer education, advance continuing medical education (CME), participate in clinical affairs, and deliver patient-focused health information. BroadcastMed powers more than 200 client-branded video portals and has an email list of more than 1.7 million healthcare providers. Ten of the Top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals are BroadcastMed clients. For more information about BroadcastMed visit broadcastmed.com.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle-market companies within technology and tech-enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, visit 424capital.com.

