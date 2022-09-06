Ark Launches Next Generation Fund Ops Platform

Ark Addresses Demand For Innovation From Private Capital Managers and Fund Administrators

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark announced the launch of its next generation fund operations platform. Building on an already widely adopted portal technology connecting LP investors with GP managers, Ark's new capabilities take fund operations and investor reporting automation to a new level. Fund administrators and GP manager teams are able to streamline and launch processes in just a few clicks.

The new Ark platform includes:

Branded client portals (unlimited users & SPVs)

Capital call and distribution automation

Portfolio Management with dynamic Schedule of Investments

Investor Allocations with Capital Account Statement automation

General ledger integration

Multi-manager platform administration

"With Ark as an integral part of our technology stack, we can go live for clients same-day without any need for custom development," said Michael Trinkaus, CEO of 4Pines Fund Services. "Ark's intuitive design and ease of use give investors exactly what they want and helps magnify the power of my team so we can keep our focus on client service."

Many off-the-shelf ledgers remain in wide use today because they handle the basics quite well; however, these tools lack true partnership accounting. They handcuff their user teams to spreadsheets, which requires manual reconciliation and increases the risk of errors. Ark's new platform provides partnership accounting capabilities that can plug right into existing off-the-shelf GL solutions, saving time and reducing errors. With Ark you can continue to use what's working well across your existing tech stack and go much further.

"When it comes to customer adoption and realizing tangible ROI, Ark is truly a game changer," said Rob Stype, CEO of Ark. "With no implementation fees, fast and configurable setup, and multi-manager engagement on a single screen, we are the industry's most dynamic and scalable operating platform. Top fund services firms and GPs are the inspiration for our nimble and thoughtfully designed product."

Ark's clients include top fund administrators, private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit and fund of funds teams. Today the platform supports over $100B in capital commitments, 70,000 end users, and 425 fund managers.

About Ark

Ark is a SOC 2 Type 2 certified fit for purpose cloud-based operating system for fund administrators and GP managers that streamlines fund operations and automates investor reporting on a secure, connected, and client-branded platform. The Ark team unifies decades of deep fund operations and financial technology experience across the private capital markets. Ark's clients include top fund administrators, private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit and fund of funds teams. Ark was founded in Boston in 2017 and has operations nationwide. For more information visit www.arkpes.com.

