47% of Educational Institutions Experienced a Cyberattack on their Cloud Infrastructure in 2022

Education sector is 11% more likely to face account compromise attacks as the other industries surveyed.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced additional findings for the education sector from its global 2022 Cloud Data Security Report.

(PRNewsfoto/Netwrix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The survey revealed that 47% of educational institutions suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure within the last 12 months. For 27% of them, incidents in the cloud were associated with unplanned expenses to fix security gaps.

"Educational institutions are keen to broaden their cloud adoption: The sector expects to have 56% of the workload to be in the cloud by the end of 2023, compared to this year's 44%," comments Dirk Schrader, VP of Security Research at Netwrix. "But without proper visibility into who has access to sensitive data and when and how that data is being used, IT teams will not be able to proactively mitigate data overexposure and spot suspicious behavior in the cloud."

83% of educational organizations confirmed they store sensitive data in the cloud. With educators and students constantly sharing that information, they are more concerned about insider threats than other industries. 48% of respondents in this sector consider cybersecurity risks associated with their own employees to be the biggest ones.

"The educational sector has a good reason to be concerned about insider threats since 42% of them experienced account compromise attacks in 2022 compared to the average of 31% from the other industries surveyed. Accordingly, their IT teams should pay closer attention to identity and access management by implementing a zero standing privilege approach and enforcing strong password policies," adds Schrader.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E: pr@netwrix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Netwrix Corporation