InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Sanitize a Credit or Debit Card (NAM-192)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to sanitize your debit or credit card right when potential contamination occurs after a transaction," said an inventor, from Humboldt, Tenn., "so I invented the SANI- SLIDE. My design would increase sanitation and safety for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to sanitize a credit or debit card after use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to put a contaminated card back into your wallet. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, commercial establishments, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

