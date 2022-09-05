Instant Tapioca Pearls Expert Puly Headed to FHA Food & Beverage Asia Singapore and Fine Food Australia 2022 With Award-Winning Products

Delicious taste in an instant, Puly is changing the landscape of boba with its innovations

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based PULY CO., LTD . (Puly), the experts in instant tapioca pearls, are bringing their latest instant boba products to FHA Food & Beverage Asia Singapore and Fine Food Australia 2022 and ushering in the next wave of boba beverages.

FHA Food & Beverage Asia Singapore will take place from September 5 to 8 at the Singapore Expo, while Fine Food Australia 2022 happens during the same period at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre. Puly can be found at Booth 4C2-07 and HI33, respectively.

Instant boba hits the spot

Instant boba has been recognized as the top winning product among the selection of common frozen foods by Refrigerated & Frozen Foods, with Puly's products bagging the Superior Taste Awards in 2020 and 2022 from the International Taste Institute in Brussels. "We feel honored and thrilled that frozen instant boba made in Taiwan is chosen as the top product amongst other popular frozen foods from around the world," said Ma Hsin-Tien, Chairman of Puly.

The company produces at least 400,000 instant boba packets a day. With reports forecasting the dominance of the bubble tea market due to its growing popularity among the young generation, the industry is anticipated to generate US$4.3 billion by 2027. The emergence of new flavors or blends in bubble tea also presents increasing demand among the young population in the coming years, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic triggering a change in consumer behavior of spending more on delicious drinks, the instant boba solutions provided by Puly will be highly sought after.

Puly's instant boba sensation

Puly's instant boba boasts several innovations and advantages that are sure to be a hit with consumers. Each packet is designed to pair perfectly with one cup of your favorite beverage, maintaining the highest safety and hygiene standards while remaining extraordinarily convenient and easy to use.

With no preservatives and two-year shelf life, Puly utilizes unique freezing technology to achieve bacteriostasis. This technique makes preservatives in traditional tapioca balls obsolete. Consumers can easily enjoy instant boba with 90 seconds of microwave heating or heat by water for 4 minutes, delivering a smoother and springy bite without the toughness or softening of the outer layer. added to drinks or desserts to enjoy anytime and anywhere. There are also 15 flavors to choose from, ranging from brown sugar to more unique tastes like taro or matcha, ensuring that everyone will have something to love about Puly's latest line of products.

Be sure to visit the Puly booth at FHA Food & Beverage Asia Singapore and Fine Food Australia 2022. Also, get ready to see more of Puly in the upcoming SIAL Paris that will take place from October 15 to 19 at Hall 8 B063-C5 and Taipei International Food Show 2022 in November to round up the year. These are great opportunities to get a taste for yourself and see why instant boba is taking over the world.

About PULY CO., LTD.

PULY CO., LTD. was founded in 2011 with extensive experience in both developing and manufacturing technology. With an R&D team and its factory, Puly is well equipped to produce high-quality customized tapioca ball products for its global consumers. The company continues to innovate to create even more refreshing offerings for global needs.

