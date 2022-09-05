GONEO launches the new silent series portable power stations

The series provides users with a comfortable noise-free experience when using electricity outdoors
NINGBO, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GONEO, an international brand owned by Gongniu Group, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer-demand oriented electrical products, has made its new Silent series portable power stations available on Amazon.com. With a sufficient and stable power supply that powers electrical devices outdoors, the Silent series features a noise-free design that allows users to immerse themselves in nature while camping, delivering a quiet and comfortable experience when using electricity.
By using GONEO's unique outdoor power cooling technology, the fan that is a necessary component of traditional outdoor energy storage products is eliminated, bringing the noise level down to below 5dB. The fanless Silent series significantly enhances the camping experience for campers and outdoors enthusiasts by addressing the noise problem they may face when charging electrical products in the wild.
- When fishing lakeside, or from a kayak or canoe in quiet waters, the Silent series can provide power to electronic devices without making noise that may disturb and scare away the fish.
- When used in combination with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine for an overnight retreat at the campground, the Silent Series soundlessly provides uninterrupted power to the machine so that the campers can sleep undisturbed.
- When camping out with the whole family, the power station can charge everyone's devices overnight without making any noise, creating a quieter and more comfortable sleeping environment for both children and adults.
The Goneo Silent series includes 300W/303Wh, 600W/607Wh and 1000W/1016Wh models with 3 different power outputs and battery capacities that meet the expectations of campers and outdoors enthusiasts who need to charge outdoor appliances with different power outputs in various camping scenarios.
Goneo Silent 300W
Goneo Silent 600W
Goneo Silent 1000W
Price: 299 USD
Price: 599 USD
Price: 999 USD
Description:
Camping days :1 day
Description:
Camping days :2 days
Description:
Camping days ：3 days
APPLIANCE RUN TIME
Drone 5.5 x charges
Fan 15 hours
Laptop 4 x charges
Mini Cooler 5 hours
Camera 27 hours
Phone 30 x charges
TV 4.5 hours
Light(5W) 55 hours
APPLIANCE RUN TIME
Blender 65 min
Electric Blankets 90 min
Air Pump 9 hours
Mini Cooler 10 hours
Heated Travel Mug 10x charges
Drone 10 x charges
Camera 55 hours
Phone 65 x charges
TV 9 hours
Light 110 hours
Laptop 10 x charges
CPAP 10 hours
APPLIANCE RUN TIME
Blender 110 min
Ice Shaver 90 min
Electric Grill 1 hour
Mini Fridge 12 hours
Coffee Maker 100 min
Pressure Cooker 6o min
Camera 92 hours
Phone 100 x charges
TV 15 hours
Laptop 8 x charges
CPAP 17 hours
About GONEO
Goneo, the international renewable energy brand of Gongniu Group, formally entered world markets in 2021 with an ongoing commitment to providing consumers with a safe and comfortable experience of using electricity through innovation in technologies and materials.
About Gongniu Group
Founded in 1995, Gongniu Group is one of the top 500 manufacturing companies in China and is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of electrical products for consumer use. The company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange's Main Board (stock code: 603195) on February 6, 2020. Based on its years of experience in professional technologies for and manufacturing of consumer demand-oriented electrical devices and equipment, the firm established a renewable energy business unit in early 2021 that focuses on the R&D and production of products powered from renewable and sustainable energy sources, with the aim of providing consumers worldwide with high-quality renewable energy solutions.
GONEO's official website: https://goneohome.com/
Contact: Distributors: sales@goneohome.com
Influencers & Key Opinion Leaders: marketing@goneohome.com
Goneo Testers: marketing@goneohome.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Goneo