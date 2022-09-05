CellOrigin Biotech announced strategic global collaboration with Qilu Pharmaceutical to develop "off-the-shelf" CAR-iMAC cell therapy

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. announced that it has made an agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical on strategic global collaborations to develop, manufacture and commercialize a proprietary "off-the-shelf" iPSC-derived Chimeric Antigen Receptor Macrophages (CAR-iMAC) for cancer immnotherapy.

This collaboration takes the advantages from both parties by integrating complementary technologies and expertise as well as combining industry-leading R&D, manufacture and marketing capabilities.Both parties will collaborate on new drug development and commercialization, and will push CAR-iMAC pipelines forward to clinical trials.

"Innovation, and bringing the best products to benefit patients are the core values we both appreciate", said Dr. Jin Zhang, the co-founder of CellOrigin Biotech and a principle investigator of Zhejiang University, "that's something that brings us together".

"We are excited to collaborate with Qilu Pharmaceutical because of its prestige in the Chinese pharmaceutical industry as well as its successful track record in new drug discovery. We (CellOrigin) will keep seeking other potential industry collaborators, jointly exploring and developing innovative anti-tumor drugs, and benefiting more cancer patients" said Dr. Tong Jiansong, Chief Executive Office at CellOrigin Biotech.

"CellOrigin is an outstanding startup with a strong research background and valuable industry experience. It has focused on original techniques in cell therapy and gained rich expertise in GMP manufacture. It is an ideal strategic partner for novel cell therapy and it is our pleasure to collaborate with such a great biotech company." said Qilu Pharmaceutical.

About Qilu Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical is one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China focusing on the development, manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) & finished formulations. Qilu currently has 13 subsidiaries, 11 manufacturing sites and over 30000 employees worldwide, 70% of whom are with bachelor's degrees or above. It ranks No.8 in the Chinese pharmaceutical industry by sales revenue in 2019. Dedicated to offering more affordable medicines to the world and improving people's well-being, Qilu has exported its products to over 80+ countries.

About CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. is committed to the development of genetically engineered pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived immune cell therapies (such as macrophages, NK cells), with its own proprietary intellectual property. The founders are experienced leaders from Zhejiang University, Harvard University and top pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world. They apply cutting-edge technologies in editing and differentiating iPSCs to immune cells in order to deliver novel allogeneic off-the-shelf cell therapies for the treatment of cancer patients around the world.

