Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.
  • The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range:
     
    CoStar Group Inc. (NASD:CSGP) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will replace PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD: PENN) respectively in the S&P 500. PVH and PENN Entertainment will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Hudson Pacific Properties and Mercury General will replace American Public Education Inc (NASD:APEI) and eHealth Inc. (NASD:EHTH) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
     
    Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will replace American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. American Eagle Outfitters and Minerals Technologies will replace CalAmp Corp. (NASD:CAMP) and Glatfelter Corp. (NYSE:GLT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) will replace Fossil Group Inc. (NASD:FOSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
     
    All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P 100

Addition

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD

Information Technology

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P 100

Deletion

DuPont de Nemours

DD

Materials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

CoStar Group

CSGP

Industrials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Invitation Homes

INVH

Real Estate

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P 500

Deletion

PVH

PVH

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P 500

Deletion

PENN Entertainment

PENN

Real Estate

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

PVH

PVH

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

PENN Entertainment

PENN

Real Estate

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dynatrace

DT

Information Technology

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Annaly Capital Management

NLY

Financials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Hudson Pacific Properties

HPP

Real Estate

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Mercury General Corp

MCY

Financials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

American Eagle Outfitters

AEO

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Minerals Technologies

MTX

Materials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hudson Pacific Properties

HPP

Real Estate

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mercury General Corp

MCY

Financials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

American Eagle Outfitters

AEO

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Minerals Technologies

MTX

Materials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Outfront Media

OUT

Real Estate

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

American Public Education

APEI

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

eHealth

EHTH

Financials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

CalAmp

CAMP

Information Technology

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Glatfelter

GLT

Materials

Sept. 19, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Fossil Group

FOSL

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costar-group-invitation-homes-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-100-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-301617352.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.