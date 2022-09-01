RHP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF THREE MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITIES IN FOND du LAC, WISCONSIN WITH A TOTAL OF 455 HOME SITES

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties (RHP), the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of three manufactured home communities in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin including Gaslight Terrace, Green Meadows, and Lakeshore Terrace, with a total of 455 home sites.

The properties feature various amenities including a playground, picnic area, off street parking, RV storage, a fishing area with dock and fishing platform, and two lakes. There is nearby access to a variety of shopping, and proximity to Milwaukee, Appleton, and Green Bay provide for an easy commute to major cities.

"Our recent acquisitions in Fond du Lac add to our portfolio of affordable home communities in sought-after locations poised for job growth," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We pride ourselves on creating well-maintained communities that fit the lifestyle and budget of residents and look forward to bringing our expertise here."

RHP plans to invest in upgrades to the three communities, including clubhouse and playground improvements, as well as utility and road updates that will be completed over the first 18 months of ownership. RHP will also add new homes to the communities.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 318 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 74,353 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

