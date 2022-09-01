FREEPORT VILLAGE STATION CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEWLY EXPANDED LINDT CHOCOLATE & A NEW LINDT CHOCOLATE BAR

FREEPORT, Maine, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Freeport Associates announced the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the newly-expanded Lindt Chocolate Store, including new counter service at the Lindt Chocolate Bar.

At the Lindt Chocolate Store at Freeport Village Station, customers can explore an extraordinary assortment of Lindt Chocolate and enjoy new offerings including Lindt Crema Gelata, hand-crafted chocolate bark, and a variety of chocolate coffee drinks. (PRNewswire)

"This new Lindt Chocolate Store and Lindt Chocolate Bar is a beacon for customers from Main Street into Freeport Village Station. The beautiful new store design reflects the unique passion and distinctiveness of premium chocolate, created by Lindt Master Chocolatiers since 1845," stated Alfred R. Yebba, of Berenson Freeport Associates, owners of Freeport Village Station.

Representatives of Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc., headquartered in Stratham, NH, were joined by members of the Freeport business and tourism community for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

"We are excited to announce the grand reopening of the Lindt Chocolate Store at Freeport Village Station. Customers can explore an extraordinary assortment of Lindt Chocolate and enjoy new offerings including Lindt Crema Gelata, hand-crafted chocolate bark, and a variety of chocolate coffee drinks," said Patrick Diggelmann, Vice President, Retail, E-Commerce, B2B at Lindt USA. "The new and improved Lindt Chocolate Store at Freeport Village Station is the only one in the U.S. offering all of these sweet treats under one roof."

VIP guest, Slugger, the Portland Sea Dogs' Director of Crowd Entertainment and baseball's hardest-working mascot, made a special appearance to help cut the ribbon and officially bark open the new Lindt Chocolate Store and Lindt Chocolate Bar. "You have to taste it to believe it," barked Slugger.

Freeport Village Station's newly-expanded line-up includes: Lindt Chocolate, L.L. Bean Outlet, Old Navy Outlet, Carter's, Oshkosh B'Gosh, Famous Footwear Outlet, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Francesca's, Oakley Vault, Talbots Outlet, Coach Outlet, sunglass hut, Claire's, AT&T, The Kitchen Store Outlet, Skechers (Opening Soon), and Freeport Market - a local makers market featuring high quality, unique goods from new & established makers. Please visit: onefreeportvillagestation.com.

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

