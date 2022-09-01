CLOUDASTRUCTURE WINS FOR REMOTE GUARDING AND IOT CYBERSECURITY

Cloudastructure Gets a Double Hitter in New Product of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Today magazine announced today that Cloudastructure's newest solutions, Remote Guarding and GearBox™, have each won in their categories for the magazine's annual New Product of the Year competition.

"We're reimagining security, and we're doing it from the ground up and putting it all back together in the cloud."

Cloudastructure's wins include:

Best New Monitoring Solution for their new Remote Guarding Platform

Best New Internet of Things Solution for GearBox.

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 14th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 47 categories.

This is the second consecutive year for Cloudastructure to win at the New Product Awards. Last year, the company made headlines as the winner for Cloud Solutions and Services.

About Remote Guarding

Integrated with Cloudastructure's flagship cloud-based AI Surveillance platform, Cloudastructure's new Remote Guarding solution is the first cloud-based video monitoring solution that enables guard companies and monitoring stations to seamlessly view footage, receive customized alerts, utilize AI/ML analytics, and Voice Down threats in real time. The solution eschews costly and ineffective NVR's, plug-ins, and third party licenses, as well as alleviates the bandwidth problems that come from utilizing multiple platforms to achieve proactive end-to-end security.

About GearBox™

Acquired earlier this year, Best New IoT solution GearBox is a clever, economical, and unique cloud-based cybersecurity solution that identifies, inventories, and tests all IoT devices. The "MacAfee for Enterprise IoT," the solution is a quick, easy way for companies to receive alerts to threats, compliance issues, and vulnerabilities in real time, along with a prioritized remediation roadmap in minutes.

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, "We'd first like to thank the judges and Security Today for the recognition. We'd also like to thank our engineers, who are second to none, as the results show. We're rethinking security, and we're doing it from the ground up and putting it all back together in the cloud. Our objective is to ensure that enterprise businesses can partner with us and achieve proactive, end-to-end security that actively stops crime and losses."

Please direct media inquiries to Kathleen Hannon at kathleen@cloudastructure.com .

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, premiere end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support at no extra cost. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

