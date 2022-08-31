sweetFrog Hops into Fall with New Caramel Apple Pie Swirl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feast your "pies" on this: sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is offering Caramel Apple Pie as a delightful new combination of Apple Pie and Dulche de Leche frozen yogurts. This limited time swirl will be available beginning on August 31 to usher in the fall season.

Caramel Apple Pie Swirl (PRNewswire)

Caramel Apple Pie will be available at participating sweetFrog stores for a limited time until November 1 .

Try topping your Caramel Apple Pie swirl with caramel sauce and chocolate chips for a sweet treat reminiscent of apple picking in Autumn.

"Homemade apple pies are a staple during fall festivities and we wanted to recreate that in the form of a yummy frozen yogurt," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Our new Caramel Apple Pie swirl evokes all the nostalgia of the fall season in dessert form!"

Caramel Apple Pie will be available at participating sweetFrog stores for a limited time until November 1.

Promotional Swirl:

Caramel Apple Pie – a combination of Apple Pie and Dulce de Leche frozen yogurts

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt logo (PRNewsfoto/sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE sweetFrog