SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BBQ, GMTX, SAFE, and HIL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BBQ by MTY Food Group Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BBQ shareholders will receive $17.25 in cash for each share of BBQ common stock owned. If you own BBQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bbq

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX), in connection with the proposed merger of GMTX with Disc Medicine, Inc. ("Disc"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GMTX shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company. If you own GMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gmtx

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) in connection with the proposed merger of SAFE with iStar Inc. ("iStar"). Prior to the closing of the transaction, iStar will undergo a reverse stock split to reduce the number of iStar shares outstanding to be equal to the number of SAFE shares owned by iStar prior to the merger. Upon closing, the shares of Safehold owned by iStar will be retired and each share of Safehold not owned by iStar will be exchanged for one share of common stock of the newly combined company, New Safehold. If you own SAFE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/safe

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL), in connection with the proposed merger of HIL with Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HIL shareholders will receive $2.85 in cash for each share of HIL common stock owned. If you own HIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hil

