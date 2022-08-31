LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeSwap, a leading blockchain-powered Atomic Swap platform, and growing multi-chain metaverse ecosystem, VIMworld, recently announced a partnership and the subsequent listing of VIMworld's native token, VEED on the platform.

SafeSwap lists VIMworld's VEED token on its cross-chain Atomic Swap platform (PRNewswire)

VIMworld recently announced their plans to migrate platform functionality to the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Partnering with SafeSwap ensures that VIMworld's users will have a fast and secure way to transfer their VEED tokens between VeChain and BSC, as well as Ethereum and Polygon.

Built by leading blockchain solutions provider, Safe Haven, SafeSwap provides clients a seamless, transparent and effective method for transferring digital assets between blockchains, without the risks associated with other kinds of bridging technologies.

A major advantage of SafeSwap is that the 'Atomic Swap' facility doesn't hold tokens in the bridge, rather through the deployment of matching token contracts, instant liquidity is available for swaps to each chain. Funds are transferred rapidly from the user's wallet on one chain to their wallet on the other and if a transaction fails or times out, assets are returned to their original starting location. Furthermore, through use of state-of-the-art encryption methods, the risk of exploitation of a swap in progress is eliminated.

About SafeSwap

Safe Haven's Atomic Swap platform went live on May 6th 2022 following multiple months of smart contract and platform testing. SafeSwap demonstrated its efficacy under close scrutiny following an in-depth code audit by cybersecurity firm, Red4Sec . Since launch, SafeSwap has processed hundreds of Atomic Swaps transfers on behalf of its users between the VeChainThor, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain and Polygon blockchains.

You can read more about how SafeSwap functions here: https://safehaven.io/a-closer-look-at-how-safeswap-works/ And here: https://safeswap.io/why-safeswap/ .

Visit VIMworld at https://vimworld.com .

Tutorial video for swapping tokens on SafeSwap: https://youtu.be/1hD7SoWmtkM .

About VIMworld

VIMworld is an expansive non-fungible token (NFT) metaverse that offers users a space to thrive and entrepreneurs a platform to build on and flourish. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs, SmartNFTs that create value from utility. In VIMworld 3.0, now powered by the BSC blockchain, we've introduced new, never-before-seen ways to game, lend, stake and earn from your VIMs. In addition, we're allowing popular NFT series to become part of our metacosmos. VIMworld provides unlimited scope for growth - the only limit is your imagination.

VIMworld can be accessed at VIMworld.com. To sign in, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment. Grab the Nufinetes wallet from nufinetes.com - compatible with your OS, device or web browser of choice.

Twitter — Instagram — Reddit — Website — Discord

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIMworld