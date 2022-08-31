National Report Reveals Need for Data-Driven Instructional Coaching Programs to Support Teachers and Improve Student Outcomes

Coaching Impact Report from TeachBoost sheds light on practices, tools, and trends driving instructional coaching programs in K12 districts

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin the fourth straight school year impacted by COVID pandemic learning disruptions, the challenge of retaining high quality teachers is a critical issue in U.S. public schools. Implementing strategies and refocusing resources on areas such as instructional coaching is more important than ever as school leaders look to create more collaborative and supportive environments for their teachers.

TeachBoost , a leader in teacher evaluation and instructional coaching platforms and a subsidiary of SchoolStatus , today announced the release of a new national report revealing broad agreement that instructional coaching, supported by access to real-time coaching data, is highly effective at improving teacher practice and student outcomes in K12 schools.

The report titled, " Coaching Impact Report: Practices, tools, and trends affecting instructional coaching programs ," surveyed nearly 100 district leaders and coaches around the country about practices, tools, and trends driving instructional coaching programs. The report highlights both bright spots and growth areas and provides valuable insight for district and instructional leaders who are working to build successful, sustainable coaching programs.

The report revealed that while most districts (79%) use metrics to measure student mastery, achievement, and outcomes, 81% of schools and districts surveyed do not have the data or tools to measure the time, effort, and impact of their coaching programs. Having access to coaching data is highly important, especially as teachers work towards rebuilding their classrooms and supporting students impacted by learning disruptions caused by the pandemic. Through the use of data, schools can ensure teachers are receiving the support needed and students are receiving high quality instruction.

Key findings of the report include:

Instructional Coaching Creates a More Supportive Learning Culture

Educators surveyed shared that most districts (75%) see the connection between coaching, teacher growth, and student achievement. There was strong agreement (93%) that districts where coaching is highly valued create an environment that allows teachers to apply their learning more deeply, frequently, and consistently. In such districts, there is also strong agreement (92%) that coaches play an essential role in creating and sustaining a supportive learning culture that helps students reach their full potential. Yet, more than one third of districts (36%) do not currently use coaching models.





Access to Coaching Data Supports More Informed Decisions

Most respondents agreed (78%) that districts with access to real-time, aggregated coaching data aligned to instructional goals can make more proactive and informed decisions about how to improve instruction. Yet, only 21% of respondents say they always use data to drive coaching decisions, and 57% say they often use data but would like to have more. Among school leaders, most (81%) shared that they want to use coaching data to make decisions but they don't have access to the right data to make informed decisions.





Efficient Technology Tools and Systems Are Needed to Support Coaching Programs

Nearly all (91%) of respondents agreed that coaches must have the tools to support their work, but most (81%) do not have the data or tools to measure the time, effort, and impact of their coaching program. In fact, 63% of respondents still use pen and paper to track their coaching work. Without the right systems in place, coaches are often left to cobble together their own ways to organize and share their work, preventing district leaders from having easy access to the data and stories that show how instructional coaching aligns with strategic and professional development priorities.

"Consider this an urgent call to action — we need to build our coaching programs to create an environment of continuous learning that positively impacts both teachers and students," said Jason DeRoner, CEO and co-founder of TeachBoost. "We can start by ensuring access to coaching data to measure coaching effectiveness against district goals and mandates. With an efficient, integrated system in place, coaches and teachers can focus on what matters most: improving teaching and learning so that every student can experience the highest quality instruction."

About the Coaching Impact Report

In February and March of 2022, an independent consulting group engaged by TeachBoost surveyed 94 U.S. educators from 86 different school districts in a variety of roles, experience levels, and grade levels to understand their attitudes and practices concerning instructional coaching in their districts. The Coaching Impact Report includes key findings from that survey. To learn more about the survey findings, you can download the full report here .

About TeachBoost

The TeachBoost team believes that the best student outcomes are achieved when educators are fully supported. That's why we create tools to support the learning and development of classroom teachers. With a suite of observation, coaching, and reporting tools that work together or alone, TeachBoost can fit into any existing PD workflow or create new ones for organizations of all sizes. At the district level, TeachBoost offers real-time, comprehensive insights into the quality of instruction and educator development across buildings and networks. TeachBoost was acquired by SchoolStatus in 2022. For more information, visit www.teachboost.com .

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit www.schoolstatus.com .

