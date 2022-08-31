LEAVE THE BAKED ZITI AT HOME, WE GOT IT COVERED - THE SOPRANOS OFFICIAL CONVENTION LAUNCHES IN LOS ANGELES!

December 17-18, 2022 at the Los Angeles Convention Center with Appearances By David Chase, Edie Falco, Dominic Chianese, Robert Iler, Vincent Pastore, Aida Turturro, Federico Castelluccio, and David Proval

Additional Cast to be Announced

Tickets Now On Sale

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sopranos phenomenon is upon us! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment announced today The Sopranos Official Convention coming to the Los Angeles Convention Center on December 17-18, 2022. This marks the first officially licensed fan convention for HBO's critically acclaimed series The Sopranos. Tickets are now on sale at www.sopranosconvention.com.

Special guests will include Creator, Writer and Producer of The Sopranos and seven-time Emmy® Award winner David Chase, four-time Emmy® Award winning actress Edie Falco ('Carmela Soprano', wife of Tony Soprano), two-time Emmy® Award nominated Dominic Chianese ('Corrado "Junior" Soprano', Tony's uncle), Robert Iler ('A.J. Soprano', Carmela and Tony's son), Vincent Pastore ('Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero'), two-time Emmy® Award nominated Aida Turturro ('Janice Soprano', Tony's sister), Federico Castelluccio ('Furio Giunta'), and David Proval ('Richie Aprile'). Additional cast to be announced.

Hailed as one of television's essential dramas, The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano, husband, father, and mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in therapy, portraying the difficulties that he faces as he tries to balance his family life with his role as the leader of a criminal organization. Many critics and fans consider the HBO series to be the greatest series of all time. Now, there is a current renaissance of popularity for The Sopranos, attracting a whole new generation of viewers, as well as being re-watched by those who enjoyed it during its record-breaking first run.

The Sopranos won 21 Primetime Emmy® Awards, five Golden Globe Awards and was honored with two consecutive Peabody Awards. The series also won several major guild awards for its actors, directors, producers and writers. The Sopranos aired for six seasons between 1999 to 2007 and can be streamed now on HBO Max.

Erin Ferries, Senior VP of Creation Entertainment said, "The Sopranos has long been my favorite TV show and it is a pleasure to see its enormous popularity today. The opportunity to bring our brand of live fan convention entertainment to this project is a dream come true for our company and we can't wait to mob it up with our fellow fans this December."

Convention attendees will be treated to on-stage panels, interviews and audience Q&As, trivia competitions, a costume contest, autographs, and photo ops. Full details including tickets packages for The Sopranos Official Convention are available at www.sopranosconvention.com.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros.' iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends, and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans worldwide to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Creation Entertainment:

The Glendale, California based company recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary as the originator of touring fan conventions for major pop culture entertainment franchises. Creation has partnered with Warner Bros. for the past 12 years producing The Official Supernatural Convention Tour, honoring TV's longest-running genre series, as well as The Vampire Diaries and Lucifer Tours. During its 50-year history, Creation has presented conventions for fans of Star Trek, Star Wars, Twilight, The X-Files, Xena and many more!

THE SOPRANOS and all related characters and elements© & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. (s22)

