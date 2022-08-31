Eve To Host Panel At Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Panel On Urban Air Mobility

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) will be participating in an in-person technology conference hosted by Deutsche Bank in Las Vegas, Nev., beginning Wednesday 31 August 2022. Deutsche Bank will webcast the panel for those unable to attend.

"Deutsche Bank's technology conference creates a great opportunity for Eve to speak on urban air mobility (UAM), a topic Eve remains dedicated to improving as we wrap up preparations for our first UAM North American simulation in Chicago," said Co-CEO of Eve Mobility Gerard DeMuro. "Eve is committed to delivering solutions that will strengthen the UAM market, and we look forward to discussing further alongside fellow aviation and strategy specialists in tomorrow's panel".

Eve's panel at Deutsche's technology conference is scheduled for 4:30 pm Pacific Time and will be a 35-minute fireside chat between the moderator and the panellists. The topic of the panel is "Making UAM a Reality". Alongside Co-CEO of Eve Mobility Gerard DeMuro, panellists Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer Aviation, and Sergio Cecutta, partner at SMG Consulting, will also be attending.

Link to participate: https://tinyurl.com/7m285ndb

Image: https://we.tl/t-2FHmsrt07x

About Eve Holding, Inc.

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

Investor Information

https://ir.eveairmobility.com/

Contacts

investors@eveairmobility.com

media@eveairmobility.com

