Arctech Launches SkyWings, the World's First Dual Row Solar Tracker Designed With the Multi-point Drive Mechanism

Arctech Launches SkyWings, the World's First Dual Row Solar Tracker Designed With the Multi-point Drive Mechanism

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced it has successfully launched its latest solar tracking solution, SkyWings. Enabled by the patented bidirectional slew drives, SkyWings is the world's first dual row solar tracker designed with a multi-point drive mechanism.

SkyWings combines the advantage of dual row trackers and is compatible with undulation terrain with the high rigidity enabled by multi-point drive design. The patented bidirectional slew drives enable two tracker rows to simultaneously move in synchrony.

The undulation tolerance of adjacent rows is largely increased, standing at 15% in both E-W and N-S directions. SkyWings' modular design also adds flexibility to the plant layout, hence the new solar tracking solution accommodates more PV modules than other conventional solar tracking systems under the same terrain circumstances.

Besides stronger adaptability to undulation terrains, SkyWings is facilitated with the multi-point drive mechanism and specially designed torque tube-the patented triple D torque tube, allowing for stowing in a horizontal position with the highest stability.

Stowing flat greatly reduces pressure onto the PV modules surface, which is especially critical to preventing cracking and delamination on the current large-size modules. SkyWings only starts stowing at 22m/s, which generates up to 2% more energy yield per year, hence a lower levelized cost of energy.

SkyWings' post span can be extended up to 10 meters, bringing down installation costs by up to 20% and the entire EPC expenditure by up to 2%, compared to projects utilizing traditional 1P trackers.

Equipped with the second-generation AI algorithms, SkyWings is able to calculate the optimum tracker tilt in various topographies and environments, which allows for real time shading avoidance to 8% more energy generation.

SkyWings, fully compatible with Arctech's cleaning robot product, SkyWe, is well suited to maximize solar energy production in power plant facilities in desert environments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arctech