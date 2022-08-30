Spruce Technology Recognized in Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Private Companies

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed on August 9 their list of America's top 5,000 fastest growing private companies. Spruce Technology [Spruce], is ranked 131 in New Jersey, 378 in New York, and 368 in the IT services category on this esteemed list.

Inc. 5000 list represents .07% of private US companies.

"The past couple of years have been challenging for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Successful companies have had to adapt to a new world of doing business and the changing needs of their clients. I am so proud of the wonderful work, and growth, Spruce has achieved during these times. This is a special honor that speaks volumes about our agility, company, culture, leadership, evolving services, and the people who make this all a reality: our employees. Their hard work, passion, and dedication is remarkable," said Srini Penumella, CEO of Spruce.

First introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list today represents the top .07% of all privately owned companies in the United States and ranked by revenue percentage growth from 2018 to 2021. But what makes inclusion in this year's list most impressive are the rapid changes caused by the pandemic, unprecedented changing client needs, and challenging economic landscape.

"The key to our success is transparent leadership; truly understanding our client's IT challenges; hiring the best talent; and providing a culture and career growth to retain them. This recognition also would not be realized without the trust our clients place in us every day and the close relationships we have with our strategic partners. Spruce is excited about this honor and the future of our company," said Srini.

About Spruce Technology

Spruce Technology is a full-service information technology consulting firm providing cutting-edge solutions for our clients across the public and commercial sectors. Since 2006, Spruce has been solving problems by building scalable systems and fortifying security for clients around the world, combining intellect and ingenuity to drive progress. As a leader in delivering results through our multifaceted approach to IT consulting, Spruce specializes in areas such as cybersecurity, digital experiences, and data services. Visit us at SpruceTech.com

