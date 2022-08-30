'Operation Mom' - Let's find mom a boyfriend!

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenZ Publishing proudly announces that Reenita Malhotra Hora has released a new book called Operation Mom: My Plan to Get My Mom a Life and a Man , available in paperback, hard back and e-book formats.

About the Book

Reenita's humorous young adult novel follows a Mumbai teen trying to find her obsessive mom, a boyfriend. Readers will laugh at the realistic situation of a parent being too involved in their child's personal life. With the modernization of meeting possible prospects through dating apps and discovering more about her mom, comes laughter, tears, and a smile that will not leave your face while you read.

Ila is going nuts with Veena, her controlling, single mother who prevents her from stalking her pop idol, Ali Zafar. Veena wants her daughter to date real guys prior to finding a husband. But Ila decides that the only way to get her mom off her back is by finding her a boyfriend instead. With the help of her best friend Deepali, her crush Dev and her mother's best friend Maleeka, they come up with a plan to make it happen by setting up a profile on dating apps.



Chanticleer Book Reviews commented, "This book will have you laughing out loud. It will keep you reading into the night to see what life has in store for these lovable characters who leap off the page and capture your heart and your imagination. Reenita Malhotra Hora's novel, Operation Mom: My Plan to Get My Mom a Life and a Man , is a highly recommended and delightful five-star read."

About the Author

Reenita has written several fiction and non-fiction books. She is the writer, anchor and executive producer of Shadow Realm and True Fiction Project podcasts and founder of the Chapter by Episode fiction app. She has contributed to The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, South China Morning Post, The Hindu, CNN, Cartoon Network Asia, Disney and more.

About the Publisher

GenZ Publishing was founded by 'The Voice of Generation Z,' Morissa Schwartz. GenZTM is an innovative publisher for the new generation that emphasizes debut, emerging, and underrepresented authors.

