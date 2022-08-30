Knock's New Buyer-Seller Index Shows Three Housing Markets Now Buyers' Markets With a Dozen More Flipping By June 2023

New data-driven index finds buyers now have the advantage in San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose

Nearly all of the 100 largest housing markets moved toward favoring buyers in July

Big changes are coming: Boise, Idaho , Phoenix and Colorado Springs, Colo. , are among the 15 housing markets that will favor buyers by mid-2023

After a 71% run-up in home prices during the pandemic, Austin, Texas , is poised to become one of the most favorable buyers' markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock , the fast-growing fintech company that makes all homebuyers Power Buyers, today announced the launch of the Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index , which revealed the U.S. housing market began to shift in July toward buyers for the first time since 2017. The new index analyzes key housing market metrics to measure the degree to which of the nation's 100 largest markets favor home buyers or sellers.

Home shoppers may soon see the most favorable conditions in recent history.

According to the index, all 100 markets strongly favored sellers through the first five months of 2022 with the month of April being the best time to sell a home since the beginning of 2017, the start of the index's data series. June was the first time the market dipped below historic peaks for sellers, with July indicating a significant shift in market dynamics.

"At Knock, our mission is to bring certainty, convenience and cost savings to buying and selling homes. Our Buyer-Seller Market Index is designed to help people make more educated decisions about the best time to buy and sell," said Knock Co-Founder and CEO Sean Black. "After two years of homes selling quickly and often well-above list prices, we are beginning to see a more balanced market. With the overall U.S. housing market projected to equally favor buyers and sellers by June 2023, home shoppers may see the most favorable conditions in recent history. At the same time, that doesn't mean a return to 2008. Sellers, who have already seen substantial equity gains in recent years, will still hold the advantage in many markets."

The shift begins

Fewer than 150,000 homes were sold across the nation's 100 largest housing markets in July, the lowest monthly sales figure in 12 months and down 50.7% since July 2021. The nation's housing inventory rose 6.8%, median days on market increased 27.3% and median sale price for all housing types was up 9.6%.

Eighty-one of the 100 largest metropolitan areas favored sellers in July. Three markets in California – San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose – moved from sellers' to buyers' markets as home prices dropped by more than 60% and days on market also rose significantly over the same period last year. In a buyers' market, sellers are more likely to accept a lower price than the list price. The opposite is true in a sellers' market where homes often sell for more than the list price.

Sixteen metros – Salt Lake City; Phoenix; Los Angeles; Boise, Idaho; Atlanta; Nashville, Tenn.; Bakersfield, Calif.; Fresno, Calif.; Riverside, Calif.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; New Orleans; Orlando, Fla.; Portland, Ore.; Tampa, Fla.; Denver and Oxnard, Calif. – moved from favoring sellers to neutral, favoring neither buyers or sellers.

Despite a majority of markets considered to be sellers' markets, nearly all of the 100 largest housing markets moved closer toward favoring buyers. The only exception was Fayetteville, N.C., where at $235,000 the median home price remains relatively low, but has risen quickly and homes sell in six days, less than half the national median day on market.

Top 10 Buyers' Markets

Rank Market Index Median sale price Median days on market No. homes sold 1 San Diego-Chula Vista- Carlsbad, Calif. Favors Buyers $832,000 17 1,419 2 San Francisco-Oakland- Berkeley, Calif. Favors Buyers $1,175,000 18 1,442 3 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. Favors Buyers $1,400,000 19 648 4 Salt Lake City, Utah Neutral $520,000 15 616 5 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. Neutral $460,000 19 3,759 6 Los Angeles-Long Beach- Anaheim, Calif. Neutral $905,000 27 4,236 7 Boise City, Idaho Neutral $500,000 N/A 562 8 Atlanta-Sandy Springs- Alpharetta, Ga. Neutral $389,900 15 4,622 9 Nashville-Davidson- Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn. Neutral $452,000 17 1,742 10 Bakersfield, Calif. Neutral $357,000 15 477

Top 10 Sellers' Markets

Rank Market Index Median sale price Median days on market No. homes sold 1 Fayetteville, N.C. Strongly Favors Sellers $235,000 6 996 2 Winston-Salem, N.C. Strongly Favors Sellers $275,000 6 498 3 Little Rock-North Little Rock- Conway, Ark. Strongly Favors Sellers $225,000 9 599 4 Savannah, Ga. Strongly Favors Sellers $310,000 17 431 5 El Paso, Texas Strongly Favors Sellers $232,000 6 449 6 Hartford-East Hartford- Middletown, Conn. Strongly Favors Sellers $325,000 17 821 7 Greensboro-High Point, N.C. Favors Sellers $260,000 6 554 8 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. Favors Sellers $610,000 N/A 704 9 Columbia, S.C. Favors Sellers $260,000 16 584 10 Akron, Ohio Favors Sellers $210,000 7 534

March will be the best time to sell in 2023; Austin will see the biggest shift

For homeowners looking to maximize profit, March is likely to be the best month to sell their home. As the market continues to become more balanced, 15 of the 100 largest housing markets are projected to favor buyers by July 2023, while 27 more are expected to move to neutral territory, where neither buyers or sellers have the upperhand.

Austin, Texas, is projected to see the most dramatic shift toward buyer favorability of any city in the index – transitioning from what has been a strong sellers' market in recent years into one of the most favorable buyers' markets in the nation. The median sales price in Austin rose 71% compared to July 2019. Nationally, the median home price was up 39.9% over the same period.

Naples, Fla., a hot housing relocation market during the pandemic, is projected to have the longest days on market by mid-2023, at 57 days, meaning homebuyers are likely to encounter far more options when seeking a home purchase. Toledo, Ohio, ranks second at 30 days — down slightly from this past July, when the city had the longest median days on market figure in the nation, at 32 days.

Springfield, Mo., will have the shortest list-to-sale at 4.5 days, indicating competition for housing is likely to be very high. In addition to Springfield, median days on market are projected to be fewer than six days in the following nine markets: Akron, Ohio; Fayetteville, N.C.; Cleveland; St. Louis; Oklahoma City; El Paso, Texas; Winston-Salem, N.C. and Greensboro, N.C.

As more markets slowly shift toward favoring buyers, median sales prices are expected to decline, but only to a point. After reaching a low in January 2023, the median-priced home in the U.S. is expected to reach $427,000 by June 2023. The Index predicts that California and Florida will favor buyers with North Carolina and the Northeast emerging as sellers' markets.

Top 10 Buyers' Markets in July 2023

Rank Market July 2022 status July 2023 status Forecasted median sale price Forecasted median days on market Forecasted no. homes sold 1 Boise City, Idaho Neutral Favors Buyers $554,655 N/A 421 2 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. Neutral Favors Buyers $495,776 21 4,215 3 Colorado Springs, Colo. Neutral Favors Buyers $526,832 12 826 4 Austin-Round Rock- Georgetown, Texas Favors Sellers Favors Buyers $594,893 21 1,213 5 San Francisco-Oakland- Berkeley, Calif. Favors Buyers Favors Buyers $1,199,725 21 1,636 6 Salt Lake City, Utah Neutral Favors Buyers $591,997 16 475 7 Las Vegas-Henderson- Paradise, Nev. Favors Sellers Favors Buyers $486,029 13 2,282 8 Denver-Aurora- Lakewood, Colo. Neutral Favors Buyers $608,488 10 2,520 9 San Jose-Sunnyvale- Santa Clara, Calif. Favors Buyers Favors Buyers $1,458,536 21 802 10 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. Neutral Favors Buyers $921,220 27 5,096

Top 10 Sellers' Markets in July 2023

Rank Market July 2022 status July 2023 status Forecasted median sale price Forecasted median days on market Forecasted no. homes sold 1 Fayetteville, N.C. Strongly Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $256,407 5 1,057 2 Winston-Salem, N.C. Strongly Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $300,608 6 534 3 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. Strongly Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $237,548 9 494 4 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $660,356 22 8,619 5 Syracuse, N.Y. Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $225,743 12 469 6 Greensboro-High Point, N.C. Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $283,558 6 579 7 Akron, Ohio Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $214,249 5 553 8 Hartford-East Hartford- Middletown, Conn. Strongly Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $354,192 16 713 9 Allentown-Bethlehem- Easton, Pa.-N.J. Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $348,469 N/A 659 10 Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. Favors Sellers Strongly Favors Sellers $483,882 12 1,111

To view the full report, including charts and metro-level data for the 100 largest markets, please visit: https://www.knock.com/blog/buyers-sellers-market-index-report-august-2022/

Methodology

The index comprises six measures: the ratio of average sale to asking price, number of homes sold, number of active listings, median days on market, median sale price and the rolling supply of homes in a given month. It uses data on more than 150 million properties in the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas since 2017 from a number of sources. Median days on market data is not available for seven of the 100 largest markets (Boise, Idaho; Richmond, Va.; Seattle; Allentown, Penn.; Portland, Maine; New Haven, Conn. and Bridgeport, Conn.)

Index values range from -4 to 4, with lower values indicating a relatively favorable market for buyers and higher values indicating a relatively favorable market for sellers. Index values ranging around zero denote a somewhat neutral housing market.

About Knock

Knock is rewriting the rules of homeownership with mobile technology and innovative home financing solutions that make all homebuyers Power Buyers. Knock's flagship Home Swap™ product empowers consumers with a non-contingent offer on their phone to buy the home they want before selling the home they have, providing certainty knowing you've found your dream home and the convenience of not having to live through repairs or showings. Knock GO™ (Guaranteed Offer) is a cash-like home loan solution for first-time homebuyers looking to compete in today's hot housing market.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock currently operates in 75 markets nationwide. Knock has raised $900 million in debt and equity from top-tier investors, including Foundry Group, Greycroft, RRE, Parker89 and The National Association of Realtors®, giving NAR's 1.5 million members the ability to market Knock's homeownership solutions to their clients. For more information visit: knock.com .

