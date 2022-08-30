Indiana Company Achieves National Recognition.

Ink Staffing Ranks No. 51 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Ranks No. 1 in Indianapolis in Human Resources, No. 2 Nationally

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 6,796 Percent, Ink Staffing Receives Ranking No. 51 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Ink Staffing is No. 51 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

A Healthcare Staffing Company (PRNewswire)

"Through perseverance and dedication, our team has worked tirelessly to distinguish ourselves within the staffing industry. We are honored for this recognition." – Arun Jeldi, CEO

The Ink Method – introduced in 2020 by an entrepreneurial healthcare provider, Dr. Arun Jeldi, DPT, who knows firsthand the importance of recruiting highly qualified and motivated individuals to meet the challenges of workforce development in a transitioning healthcare world.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"What sets Ink Staffing apart is not only the individual attention given to each client and candidate, but the continued support and encouragement to reach our highest potential through educational opportunities and experiences that enhance our dedication to our clients and future members of the Ink team." – Ink Staffing

CONTACT:

Abby Journay

(317)975-0613

ajournay@inkstaffing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ink Staffing