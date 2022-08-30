The Dremel® Brand Reveals High-Speed Brushless Rotary Tool

Offers DIYers the Brushless Power to Perform with the Runtime to Last

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest cordless rotary tool from the Dremel brand is one of the highest-performing and most efficient cordless tools the brand has ever produced. With the debut of the model 8250 Dremel extends its brushless, cordless rotary tool line-up with a tool that delivers extreme runtime to tackle a wide variety of heavy-duty applications and the promise of a longer tool life due to its innovative brushless motor. Offering revolutionary performance, the 8250 is sure to surprise users when they experience higher torque and higher power than even the top-of-the-line corded Dremel rotary tool, the 4300.

The Dremel® brand introduces their most high-performing and efficient cordless tool to date, made for heavy-duty applications including cutting rebar, steel and hardwood. (PRNewswire)

Made for heavy-duty applications such as cutting rebar, steel, and hardwood, the 8250 is sure to make other jobs like grinding metal, sanding wood, carving, routing, and sharpening feel effortless. Compared to the brand's former most powerful cordless rotary tool, the model 8220, the 8250 delivers double the battery life and features a 20 percent faster cutting speed making the 8250 the pinnacle of Dremel cordless rotary tool runtime and performance.

"We stand behind the 8250 as the industry-leader and our commitment to the innovative performance of our brushless rotary tools," said Christopher Thomson, Cordless Rotary Tool Product Manager. "That's why we are offering a limited lifetime warranty to repair or replace the 8250 free of charge if it malfunctions from defects in workmanship or materials. The 8250 is a powerful, durable, and rigorous tool that we know will transform the way people use and think of rotary tools. Giving the 8250 a limited lifetime warranty was our best way of demonstrating this fact," Thomson added.

The Dremel commitment to being a driving force in the rotary space can be seen through the brand's invention of the High-Speed Brushless Rotary Tool (HSRT). The recent granting of the HSRT Brushless Motor Patent (Patent No. 10,326,399) to Dremel builds upon the brand's legacy of delivering innovation and further cements the brand's position as an industry leader.

8250 Tool Features:

The key features that users can expect from the all-new 8250 include:

Corded performance in cordless form. 20 percent higher power versus the Dremel brand's existing highest performance corded rotary tool model 4300.

100 percent more runtime versus the Dremel brand's existing highest performance cordless rotary tool model 8220.

High-efficiency brushless motor that provides optimized motor performance, higher power, and durability.

Red Warning LED notifications provide warning against overload, excessive tool, and battery temperatures.

Maximum versatility to perform the widest range of applications.

Compatible with all Dremel rotary accessories and attachments.

Limited lifetime warranty to ensure robustness and durability.

The Dremel 8250 cordless brushless rotary tool kit offers premium tool features and select premium EZ Lock™ accessories. Kit includes: 8250 rotary tool, battery, charger, three EZ456 cut-off wheels for metal, EZ476 cut-off wheel for plastic, EZ402 EZ Lock mandrel and soft-side storage case. The Dremel 8250 Brushless Rotary Tool has a limited lifetime warranty and is now available at Amazon, Lowe's home centers nationwide and Lowes.com. MSRP of $149.99 USD. In Canada, the MSRP is $199.99 CDN.

For more information and high-resolution images, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremelnewsroom.com.

About Dremel

Since 1932, Dremel brand products have embodied a commitment to invention and innovation. The Dremel name is recognized worldwide as the creator of the high-speed rotary tool and manufacturer of high-quality hand-held tools. Dremel products are responsible for helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts "shape your way" with trusted, ingenious, and versatile tool solutions. From rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, DIYers have come to know and trust the Dremel brand to help complete their projects. The Dremel brand has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for 90 years and will continuing to instill that courage for generations to come.

Dremel® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dremel