Atria Wealth Solutions Announces Addition of UBS Team with Over $600 Million in Client Assets

Atria's Cadaret Grant Welcomes 360° Wealth Management Group, Reflecting Robust Recruiting from Large Wall Street Firms

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"), a wealth management solutions company, announced the recruitment of a fast-growing team of UBS financial professionals, led by Anthony Mona and Joseph Mansoor. The seasoned wirehouse breakaways bring over $600 million in client assets as they join forces with Michigan-based OSJ Spartan Wealth Management, now a $1.2 billion in assets under administration (AUA) practice affiliated with Atria's subsidiary Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc.

Win Reflects Atria Leadership Team's Experience in Wirehouse Segment

"The onboarding and launch of Anthony Mona and Joseph Mansoor's independent wealth management business from UBS truly reflects where our industry is going and why we founded Atria," said Atria's CEO and Founding Partner Doug Ketterer.

Mr. Ketterer, who before co-founding Atria, previously led Morgan Stanley's entire US financial professional and branch office network as Head of Field Management and its ultra-high-net-worth focused Private Wealth Management business, added, "Our executive team has decades of experience working extensively in the wirehouse segment, so we know how to meet the needs of these financial professionals when transitioning to independence and the ongoing support they demand for themselves and their clients."

Mona said, "Having spent decades as an advisor at leading wirehouse firms, it became clear that independence was a better path for our business and our clients. The technology, service and support structure, and management team at Atria made Cadaret Grant the clear choice for us as we searched for a premium wealth management experience. Our clients' expectations continue to rise. As a firm built by former wirehouse leaders, Atria was clearly the best choice for our firm to partner with in order to meet and exceed those expectations."

Going Forward

Mona, who has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in Michigan each year since 2019, Mansoor and Wagner, now have complete access to the full suite of modern tools available through Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries, including Unio, Atria's award-winning technology platform for financial professionals. Beyond its extensive capabilities, Unio integrates with Contour, a comprehensive fee-based advisory platform, and Clear1, an intuitive client-facing portal and mobile app.

"Like so many other wirehouse advisors, Anthony and Joseph realize that their real value lies in their client relationships — and that the advantages of independence will result in a brighter future for their practices and their clients," said Kevin Beard, Atria's Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner. "We are thrilled to partner with Anthony and Joseph in helping them achieve their ambitious growth objectives."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria has six broker-dealer subsidiaries: Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc., SCF Securities, Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over $100 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

About Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc.

Established in 1985, Cadaret Grant & Co, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm serving over 700 independent financial professionals nationwide from its headquarters in Syracuse, New York.

About Spartan Wealth Management

Founded in 2018 by Brian Mosallam, Steve Nofar, Esq., and Alexander Wagner, Spartan Wealth Management delivers financial planning, investment, wealth management and insurance solutions to high-net-worth individuals. The firm is based in Birmingham, Michigan, and its financial professionals are associated with Cadaret Grant. For more information, visit spartanwealth.com.

Media Contact

Haven Tower Group

Julian Arenzon

424 317 4865

jarenzon@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Atria Wealth Solutions