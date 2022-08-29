Experion Technologies listed in Inc. 5000 ranking fifth year in a row

Delivers nearly 300% revenue growth rate

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experion Technologies announced its listing in the annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the fifth year in a row. The Inc. 5000 list is one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses.

Experion Technologies features on INC 5000 List for the fifth consecutive year (PRNewswire)

Experion Technologies climbed the ranks by clocking a 294% revenue growth over the last three years. This stands testimony to the company's continued commitment to being one of the most trusted and results-oriented names in the Product Engineering and Digital Transformation space.

Experion Technologies continues to scale as a globally recognized brand, providing custom digital transformation solutions. The company's employee strength grew over 70% while adding several Fortune 500 companies to its client list. Experion Technologies recently won several industry-acknowledged recognitions, including Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. They also debuted as Major Contender in the Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group.

"It has not been an easy couple of years, but achievements like these reaffirm that Experion is on the right track," says Manoj Balraj, President and Founder, Experion Technologies, Inc. " We did two things right. The first is to continue our unrelenting focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. Secondly, we solved complex business challenges experienced by our customers. These moves have helped us sustain our customers' trust in our capabilities. We are committed to continuing delivering the finest in product engineering and digital transformation to the people who place their trust in Experion Technologies."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

About Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies is among the world's fastest-growing custom digital solutions providers with solid Product Engineering DNA and an unwavering focus on delivering business value. Experion has been recognized for its expertise in digital product engineering services and has a track record of delivering digital transformation solutions to 350+ customers across 35 countries.

