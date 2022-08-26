Prince George's County Hospital President, Eunmee Shim, named a 2022 Women Who Mean Business honoree

The Washington Business Journal award honors the region's most influential businesswomen.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, has been named one of the Washington Business Journal's 2022 'Women Who Means Business' honorees. The award recognizes the region's most influential businesswomen who have made a difference in their communities and are leaving a mark on the Washington metropolitan area.

"I am humbled to have been nominated to receive this noteworthy recognition alongside such amazing leaders," said Eunmee Shim. "I have the privilege of working with a dynamic team who is equally dedicated to providing world class care and achieving health equity in southwestern Prince George's County. The compassionate care and commitment they show every day to our patients and community is what makes our hospital great. Therefore, I must continue to dream big for them and for the community."

Since taking the helm in 2019 when Fort Washington Medical Center joined the Adventist HealthCare family, Eunmee Shim has been etching a long-term blueprint designed to expand health services and achieve health equity in a region of Maryland which greatly lacks healthcare infrastructure ¾ and during a time when the nation is reeling from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In just over two years, Eunmee has garnered nearly $10 million in grant support for the advancement and growth of the hospital. She is leading the development of a state-of-the-art 93,000-square-foot medical pavilion that will help meet the region's most pressing healthcare needs. The pavilion is near completion in Oxon Hill at National Harbor and is set to receive patients in early 2023. Additionally, as part of her growth plan, Eunmee continues to create ambulatory access points whereby patients can reach the health resources they need close to home, improve hospital facilities and expand inpatient capabilities, and recruit new physicians to expand primary and specialty care services.

Eunmee was also honored by the Women of Prince George's County organization earlier this year for her work and leadership in healthcare.

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Part of the Adventist HealthCare system, and recognized for excellence in patient safety, Fort Washington Medical Center is a 50-bed acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland. The hospital serves patients in the Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, and Temple Hills areas, as well as parts of southeast Washington, DC. The hospital provides general inpatient services including adult medical and surgical care, ambulatory surgical services, laboratory, radiology and diagnostic services, as well as bariatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, cardiology, and respiratory therapy. The hospital also manages three free community-based programs, including pharmacy medication services, diabetes education, and an infectious diseases program. The hospital operates one of the busiest emergency rooms in the metropolitan area and has over 400 employees.

