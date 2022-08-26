Join J Alley Studios for a Private Viewing of a New Collection, Exhibition of the (Un)seen: A Photographic Journey Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J Alley Studios today announces a studio gallery showing in LA's Arts District of the work by photographer Jeremiah Alley on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

The first West Coast and first solo showing of the artwork, Exhibition of the (Un)seen will inspire viewers to reimagine what could be as they journey through J Alley's photography; a disentanglement of objects that strive to disrupt conventional views of architecture and cityscapes.

"My entire goal is to allow viewers to really make an almost unconscious choice to see the world around them differently after absorbing these images. This selection of my work seeks to understand the foggy distance between chaos and mystery; to clear the field of expectation and see the familiar in a new way," J Alley says of the images in the (Un)seen series.

Given J Alley's innovative techniques, intense curiosity and adventurous spirit, patrons should anticipate a series of architectural abstract portraits showing a playful wonder of light, movement, and structure as they walk through time and space. They'll view non-traditional visions that rearrange the world by bringing together shapes and elements in a single, unedited exposure.

Jeremiah Alley is a professional photographer and mixed-media artist whose techniques include photography, videography, and collage as he explores the boundaries between the imagined and the real. A US Air Force Veteran and former student at Brooks Institute of Photography, his fine art has been showcased in shows in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn and Chicago in 2021 with Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair.

For press inquiries and viewing information about Exhibition of the (Un)seen, please visit the J Alley Studios press website at https://www.jalleystudios.com/press-unseen

Mind the Eye, captured in 2016, is a single exposure of an architectural building by photographer Jeremiah Alley for an upcoming studio gallery show titled, Exhibition of the (Un)seen. Leaving clues in the unedited images, it’s the artist’s attempt to encourage viewers to see differently the world around them; an alternate view of the buildings and cities they often presume to know so well. (PRNewswire)

