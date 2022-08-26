10 ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA" AND TWO NAMED "ONES TO WATCH"

10 ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA" AND TWO NAMED "ONES TO WATCH"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ErvinCohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that Co-Managing Partners Randall Leff and Barry McNaughton, Senior Partners Peter Davidson and Lee Silver, and Partners Byron Moldo, Kelly Scott, Joan Velazquez, Vanja Habekovic, Geoffrey Gold, and Peter Selvin were recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Partners Pooja Nair and Elizabeth Dryden were recognized as "One's to Watch."

Best Lawyer recognitions are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers and honor only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP