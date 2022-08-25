Warrior Technologies continues expansion; Adds to management team

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Technologies, LLC announces the addition of Jeremy Jackson to serve as Sr. Vice President of Business Development for Warrior Technologies. He will handle the company's Midland operations, as well as the development and construction of many of the portfolio's major mechanical, tank cleaning, vapor recovery and gas mitigation assets. Prior to joining the Warrior Family, he served in various roles for Chevron Corporation North America. Most recently as a Senior Advisor & Gas Mitigation Subject Matter Expert for the Mid-Continent Business Unit (MSBU). Jeremy also served as Executive Vice President & Partner with H Squared Environmental & Industrial Services. Jeremy has an extensive background in Gas Mitigation and Tank Cleaning Operations and has worked with the largest E&P companies in the world.

Jeremy Jackson (PRNewswire)

Jeremy is a native of California but spent most of his childhood and young adult life living in Canada. He graduated from Sir Sandford Fleming College with an AS in Pre-Service Firefighting & Fire Science as well as a BS in Criminal Justice from Cal State.

Contact: Stacie Wommack, 432-818-0498

SOURCE Warrior Technologies, LLC