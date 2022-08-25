Save the date for the Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day on November 29, 2022

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfa Laval Group will host a Capital Markets Day on November 29, 2022. During the day, executive management will outline the strategic direction and operational performance as well as a deep dive into specific business areas and the opportunities ahead.

The CMD will be held at Alfa Laval's site outside Copenhagen, Denmark.

A detailed agenda and registration will be available on Alfa Laval's website closer to the event.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

