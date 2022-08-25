NordLayer introduces NordLynx -- a new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard®

NordLynx is a new-generation technology that makes VPN connection faster than ever

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NordLayer, an adaptive network access security solution for businesses created by NordVPN, is introducing NordLynx — a new VPN protocol. It offers an improved connection, faster speeds, and better security measures than other VPN protocols.

"Cyber threats are ever-evolving. Therefore, as a cybersecurity company, we cannot stop innovating. With the help of NordLynx, our customers can feel more secure. In addition, the NordLynx protocol also has great performance. Based on our internal tests, it's much faster than any current tunneling protocols, blurring the line between the direct and routed connection," says Juta Gurinaviciute, chief technology officer at NordLayer .

What is NordLynx?

NordVPN, the leading consumer VPN, introduced NordLynx to its clients back in 2020. Now, this state-of-the-art protocol is available to NordLayer's clients as well.

This new-generation protocol has its roots in the open-source WireGuard® protocol — NordLynx was developed on top of this framework. Therefore, NordLynx has some differences from standard WireGuard® protocol, offering benefits exclusive to NordVPN and NordLayer users.

NordLynx combines WireGuard's® high speeds and Network Address Translation (NAT) system to protect users' privacy. This system allows users to establish a secure VPN connection without storing identifiable data on a server. Dynamic local IP addresses remain assigned only while the session is active. Meanwhile, user authentication is done with the help of a secure external database.

NordLynx — the future industry standard

One of the main appeals of NordLynx is that it uses an extremely lean codebase. For comparison, it uses only 4,000 lines of code, while OpenVPN relies on 100,000. Since its scope is 25 times smaller, it's much easier to troubleshoot and patch potential security holes. Under NordLynx, it is much easier to ensure each user's security.

When it comes to speed, more than 256,886 speed tests were performed, and NordLynx proved to be the fastest protocol at NordLayer's disposal.

"We are proud to offer this state-of-the-art protocol for our business customers. Since the introduction of this protocol to consumers, we've been tirelessly working to implement this to NordLayer too," says Juta Gurinaviciute, chief technology officer at NordLayer.

NordLynx will be a default option in the NordLayer app, but users are free to select other tunneling protocols manually.

The WireGuard® protocol was created by Jason A. Donenfeld.

