The Company Store Unveils New Ultra-Comfortable and Customizable Baby Collection Fit for the Modern Family

Luxury bedding and home goods brand draws on its more than 110 years of expertise to introduce a new generation of comfort to the tiniest members of every family

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company Store, a leading online retailer of premium textiles, home decor products and all things comfort, announced the debut of its new Baby Collection, a natural extension of the company's popular lines of home and bedding essentials. Featuring dreamy designs inspired by nature and faraway places, the newly launched Giraffe Play, Night Sky, Flower Burst, Little Bunny, and Whale School Collections add a touch of wonder to any nursery. The collections include crib and bed sheets, play mats, hooded towels, quilted stroller blankets, printed wallpaper and more. Each new addition reflects The Company Store's long tradition of exclusive one-of-a-kind patterns, quality and craftsmanship, and timeless style.

The Company Store Logo (PRNewswire)

"We want everyone to be cozy… moms, dads, and babies too. Our collection is soft and comfortable with subtle, yet cute, designs and calming colors that parents can mix and match to create a look that fits their personal style and home—and, of course, it delivers the high quality our customers have come to expect from us," said Corinne Bentzen, chief executive officer of The Company Store. "We've been fortunate to deliver comfort to generations, providing quality products that stand the test of time, and we're excited to build on that legacy with our Baby Collection."

Thoughtfully designed, The Company Store Baby Collection tastefully blends a soothing palette with sophisticated style that is baby soft, livable and gender neutral. With fun sensibility and muted designs that incorporate a European flair, the collection offers curated color combinations, high-quality production and exceptional versatility that create an elevated offering for the contemporary family. The Baby Collection is infused with a mix and match mentality, with all prints and motifs designed to coordinate, offering versatility and customization.

Key collection pieces include:

Company Kids™ Organic Cotton Percale Print Collections – Sheets and duvet covers are made with organic cotton certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Comforter shell is certified to the Organic Content Standard (OCS Blended) and has a lofty, recycled polyester fiber fill certified to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

The Company Store x Wallshoppe Removable Wallpaper (SKU #83239) – Made of non-toxic, PVC free paper, $58

Cotton Weave Blanket & Throw (SKU: #KO33) , from $59

Company Kids™ Stripe Cotton Knit Blanket (SKU: #85072) – Reverses to plush faux fur, $64

Company Kids™ Baby Playmat (SKU: #30370) – Ultra-plush fleece with a Sherpa fleece reverse, $69

Company Kids™ Baby Hooded Towel (SKU: #38285), $44

A selection of products can also be personalized with a monogram or name through The Company Store including baby play mats, toddler shams, hooded towels, sheets, and quilted stroller blankets.

Aligned with The Company Store's existing testing protocols, the Baby Collection uses organic cotton certified to the GOTS for the sheets and duvet covers. The comforter shells are made from organic cotton percale certified to OCS Blended, and the comforters are filled with recycled polyester fiber fill certified to GRS. All sheet material and the stroller blankets are STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified. Additionally, the collection meets the safety requirements for Chemicals of High Concern to Children (CHCC) testing standards.

The entire new Baby Collection is available now at https://www.thecompanystore.com/kids-baby-all.

ABOUT THE COMPANY STORE

At The Company Store, we believe that comfort makes the world go 'round—that nothing beats a great night's sleep, and down time with family and friends restores your spirit. With this in mind, we source the highest-quality materials and partner with the best manufacturers in the world to bring you the most comfortable bedding and bath products. For more than 110 years, your comfort has been our promise. Available at https://www.thecompanystore.com/.

