Bethany Arts Community Presents Apparatus of Repair

October 6 – 8, 2022

OSSINING, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethany Arts Community is proud to announce the presentation of Apparatus of Repair, the culmination of Flyaway Productions' Decarceration Trilogy, a series of site-specific aerial dance and public art events addressing the devastating effects of mass incarceration in the United States.

With a cast of five female dancers, Apparatus of Repair engages ideas of restorative justice as an alternative to the prison system.

Apparatus of Repair was developed in part at Bethany Arts Community in April of 2022, when Jo Kreiter, composer Maddy "MADlines" Clifford," and four dancers met with a group of 5 men currently incarcerated at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. In community circle shaped by the principles of accountability and healing, each participant shared personal stories and reflections.

Apparatus of Repair was choreographed by Kreiter in collaboration with dancers: Alayna Stroud Duarte, MaryStarr Hope, Jhia Jackson, Megan Lowe and Saharla Vetch. Additional collaborators include composer Maddy "MADlines" Clifford, set designer Sean Riley, lighting designer Jack Beuttler, costume designer Jamielyn Duggan and technical director Dave Freitag.

Performances at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining, NY, October 6 - 8, Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Attendance is free with advance reservations strongly encouraged as space is limited.

Performances of Apparatus of Repair are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts/National Dance Project, Association of Performing Arts Professionals - Arts Forward, New York State Council on the Arts, ArtsWestchester, Humanities NY, Hudson Link for Higher Education, Sing Sing Prison Museum, and numerous individual donors.

October 8 – November 5, 2022

From Love* is an exhibition focused on human relationships through the lens of incarceration. Anchored in family portraiture (photographs, drawings, paintings, and text/audio), created by currently/formerly incarcerated artists and their families, as well as several guest collaborators, the work tells a story about the power of human connection; revealing love as the key component to our survival and collective liberation.

From Love is curated by currently incarcerated musician, composer, and Sing Sing Family Collective Co-founder Joseph Wilson, in collaboration with Collective member, artist, and curator, Anna Adler.

October 8 - November 5, 2022

Gallery Hours: M-F 10am-4pm, Wed 10am-7:30pm, Saturday hours TBA

Free admission.

